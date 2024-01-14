Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DEN Networks Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.53% YoY

DEN Networks Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.53% YoY

Livemint

DEN Networks Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 1.43% YoY & profit decreased by 3.53% YoY

DEN Networks Q3 FY24 Results Live

DEN Networks declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.43% & the profit decreased by 3.53% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.33% and the profit increased by 3.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.14% q-o-q & increased by 1.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.42% q-o-q & increased by 73.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.99 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 3.88% Y-o-Y.

DEN Networks has delivered 11.48% return in the last 1 week, 94.29% return in the last 6 months, and 13.13% YTD return.

Currently, DEN Networks has a market cap of 3079.91 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 69.4 & 25.2 respectively.

DEN Networks Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue272.94276.61-1.33%276.9-1.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total172.72167.46+3.14%169.87+1.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.0928.75-2.28%30.15-6.81%
Total Operating Expense260.37262.26-0.72%269.64-3.44%
Operating Income12.5714.35-12.42%7.26+73.19%
Net Income Before Taxes61.963.96-3.22%49.72+24.5%
Net Income47.2845.68+3.51%49.02-3.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.990.96+3.13%1.03-3.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹47.28Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹272.94Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.