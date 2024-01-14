DEN Networks Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.53% YoY

DEN Networks declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.43% & the profit decreased by 3.53% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.33% and the profit increased by 3.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.14% q-o-q & increased by 1.68% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 12.42% q-o-q & increased by 73.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.99 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 3.88% Y-o-Y.

DEN Networks has delivered 11.48% return in the last 1 week, 94.29% return in the last 6 months, and 13.13% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, DEN Networks has a market cap of ₹3079.91 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹69.4 & ₹25.2 respectively.

DEN Networks Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 272.94 276.61 -1.33% 276.9 -1.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 172.72 167.46 +3.14% 169.87 +1.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.09 28.75 -2.28% 30.15 -6.81% Total Operating Expense 260.37 262.26 -0.72% 269.64 -3.44% Operating Income 12.57 14.35 -12.42% 7.26 +73.19% Net Income Before Taxes 61.9 63.96 -3.22% 49.72 +24.5% Net Income 47.28 45.68 +3.51% 49.02 -3.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.99 0.96 +3.13% 1.03 -3.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹47.28Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹272.94Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!