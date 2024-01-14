DEN Networks Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.53% YoY

DEN Networks declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.43% & the profit decreased by 3.53% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.33% and the profit increased by 3.51%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.14% q-o-q & increased by 1.68% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 12.42% q-o-q & increased by 73.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.99 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 3.88% Y-o-Y.
DEN Networks has delivered 11.48% return in the last 1 week, 94.29% return in the last 6 months, and 13.13% YTD return.
Currently, DEN Networks has a market cap of ₹3079.91 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹69.4 & ₹25.2 respectively.
DEN Networks Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|272.94
|276.61
|-1.33%
|276.9
|-1.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|172.72
|167.46
|+3.14%
|169.87
|+1.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.09
|28.75
|-2.28%
|30.15
|-6.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|260.37
|262.26
|-0.72%
|269.64
|-3.44%
|Operating Income
|12.57
|14.35
|-12.42%
|7.26
|+73.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|61.9
|63.96
|-3.22%
|49.72
|+24.5%
|Net Income
|47.28
|45.68
|+3.51%
|49.02
|-3.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.99
|0.96
|+3.13%
|1.03
|-3.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹47.28Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹272.94Cr
