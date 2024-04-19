DEN Networks Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 40.78% YOY

DEN Networks Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 8.8% YoY & profit decreased by 40.78% YoY

DEN Networks announced their Q4 FY24 results on 16 Apr, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 8.8% and a significant decline in profit by 40.78% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 5.47% drop in revenue but managed to increase profit by 67.2%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.74% q-o-q and 5.74% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also showed a decrease of 3.7% q-o-q, but a substantial increase of 75.16% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 was reported at ₹1.66, marking a decrease of 40.99% Y-o-Y.

DEN Networks' recent performance in the market includes a -4.28% return in the last week, -0.49% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of -11.91%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, DEN Networks holds a market cap of ₹2398.13 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹69.4 & ₹28.85 respectively.

DEN Networks Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 258.02 272.94 -5.47% 282.91 -8.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 164.55 172.72 -4.74% 174.57 -5.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.91 28.09 -0.66% 29.16 -4.31% Total Operating Expense 245.91 260.37 -5.55% 276 -10.9% Operating Income 12.11 12.57 -3.7% 6.91 +75.16% Net Income Before Taxes 68.78 61.9 +11.11% 31.26 +120.01% Net Income 79.06 47.28 +67.2% 133.5 -40.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.66 0.99 +67.68% 2.81 -40.99%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹79.06Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹258.02Cr

