Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DEN Networks Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 40.78% YOY

DEN Networks Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 40.78% YOY

Livemint

DEN Networks Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 8.8% YoY & profit decreased by 40.78% YoY

DEN Networks Q4 FY24 Results Live

DEN Networks announced their Q4 FY24 results on 16 Apr, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 8.8% and a significant decline in profit by 40.78% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 5.47% drop in revenue but managed to increase profit by 67.2%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.74% q-o-q and 5.74% Y-o-Y.

Operating income also showed a decrease of 3.7% q-o-q, but a substantial increase of 75.16% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 was reported at 1.66, marking a decrease of 40.99% Y-o-Y.

DEN Networks' recent performance in the market includes a -4.28% return in the last week, -0.49% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of -11.91%.

Currently, DEN Networks holds a market cap of 2398.13 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 69.4 & 28.85 respectively.

DEN Networks Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue258.02272.94-5.47%282.91-8.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total164.55172.72-4.74%174.57-5.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.9128.09-0.66%29.16-4.31%
Total Operating Expense245.91260.37-5.55%276-10.9%
Operating Income12.1112.57-3.7%6.91+75.16%
Net Income Before Taxes68.7861.9+11.11%31.26+120.01%
Net Income79.0647.28+67.2%133.5-40.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.660.99+67.68%2.81-40.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹79.06Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹258.02Cr

