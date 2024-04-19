DEN Networks Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 40.78% YOY

DEN Networks announced their Q4 FY24 results on 16 Apr, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 8.8% and a significant decline in profit by 40.78% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 5.47% drop in revenue but managed to increase profit by 67.2%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.74% q-o-q and 5.74% Y-o-Y.
Operating income also showed a decrease of 3.7% q-o-q, but a substantial increase of 75.16% Y-o-Y.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 was reported at ₹1.66, marking a decrease of 40.99% Y-o-Y.
DEN Networks' recent performance in the market includes a -4.28% return in the last week, -0.49% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of -11.91%.
Currently, DEN Networks holds a market cap of ₹2398.13 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹69.4 & ₹28.85 respectively.
DEN Networks Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|258.02
|272.94
|-5.47%
|282.91
|-8.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|164.55
|172.72
|-4.74%
|174.57
|-5.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.91
|28.09
|-0.66%
|29.16
|-4.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|245.91
|260.37
|-5.55%
|276
|-10.9%
|Operating Income
|12.11
|12.57
|-3.7%
|6.91
|+75.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|68.78
|61.9
|+11.11%
|31.26
|+120.01%
|Net Income
|79.06
|47.28
|+67.2%
|133.5
|-40.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.66
|0.99
|+67.68%
|2.81
|-40.99%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹79.06Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹258.02Cr
