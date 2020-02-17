Despite mounting losses, OYO will continue its overseas expansion

Bengaluru: Hospitality startup OYO Hotels & Homes will continue to expand in international markets such as South Asia, Latin America, China, and the UK even as its losses increased seven-fold during 2018-19, senior company executives said on Monday.

OYO board member Aditya Ghosh said in a conference call that the startup will focus on a path to profitability in India as margins improved in FY19. He didn’t share any timeline on when it will become profitable.

Currently, it has 18,000 hotels and 270,000 rooms in India. Overall, SoftBank-backed OYO’s consolidated net loss ballooned to around $335 million in 2018-19 from $44 million in FY18. It said China and other international markets, which were in “development and investment mode", accounted for 75% ($252 million) of its losses during the period.

OYO’s consolidated revenue stood at $951 million in FY19 compared with $211 million in the previous year, while India revenues totalled $604 million. Around 36.5% or $348 million was contributed by the company’s operations outside India, primarily in China.

OYO’s net loss as a percentage of its revenue grew to 35% of revenue in FY19 from 25% a year ago. However, in older markets like India, the startup reduced its losses to 14% from 24% of revenue in FY19.

In addition, the startup said that gross margin in India increased to 14.7% in FY19 from 10.6% a year ago, although OYO did not detail the margin figures for international operations.

The Bengaluru-based startup attributed the surge in losses during FY19 to inherent cost of establishing new markets, including those related to talent, market-entry, and operational expenses among others.

The fresh audited figures released on Monday come at a time when OYO has been laying off employees across India and other geographies to keep costs under check.

The laying off process, which OYO describes as ‘right sizing’, and a restructuring exercise, happened over the last couple of months. OYO has also come under fire for various malpractices including tax evasion, allegations of cheating hotel owners, and other corporate governance issues.

Addressing recent media reports of corporate clients opting out of OYO, Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer of OYO India and South Asia said that only 2 to 3 clients have left its business targeted at corporate employees.

“Our corporate business grew around 80% in FY19…we currently have around 7,500 clients on the corporate base. In 2019 itself we added 4000 new clients to our corporate base," added Kapoor during the media conference call.

During calendar year 2019 (CY19), OYO claimed to have generated over 90% of its revenue from repeat customers and organic users, with repeat customers alone contributing to 73% of total revenues.

“We have crossed an important milestone of achieving global revenue of $951 million in FY2019, a 4.5 times increase on a year-on-year basis. As we work towards consistently improving our financial performance, ensuring strong yet sustainable growth, high operational and service excellence and a clear path to profitability will be our key to our approach in 2020 and beyond," said Abhishek Gupta, OYO’s global chief financial officer.

The startup said it has around 43,000 hotel partners and a million rooms on its inventory including 99,000 rooms across 300 cities in South Asia, 17,000 rooms in the Middle East, 12,000 rooms in Japan, and 16,000 rooms in Latin America.

Oyo currently operates on a franchise model where it takes over a hotel asset, renovates the space, and sells individual rooms under the Oyo branding. It claims to have hosted over 180 million between January to December 2019.

Ghosh said that OYO’s business expansion plans are currently being executed in three phases depending on how long it has been operational in each geography.

“Entering a new market incurs hiring and setting up costs, and other expenses. These are markets where we have spent barely a year including US, Latin America. Secondly, there are markets where we have already established operations (South Asia and China) where we are looking at improving gross margins. Finally, there is India which is our most mature market where we are driving the best gross margins, and chasing a path to profitability," Ghosh added.

Share Via