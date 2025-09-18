Deutsche Bank Sees Higher Than Expected Bond Trading Revenue

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is on track to report higher revenue from trading fixed income and currencies in the third quarter than analysts currently expect, according to Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke.

Advertisement

“We see that performance up at least high single digits in FIC, which is a bit ahead of where consensus is,” von Moltke said at an investor conference organized by Bank of America Corp. in London.

Analysts surveyed by Deutsche Bank expect the lender to report a 4.4% increase in the business, compared with a year earlier, according to filings on its website.

Fixed-income trading is one of the biggest revenue contributors at the German lender, which has benefited along with other global investment banks from market volatility on the back of seismic shifts in US trade policy. Yet the resulting uncertainty has also delayed a rebound in merger advisory, and lower interest rates have clouded the outlook for lending income.

Advertisement

While the business of advising companies on deals as well as on issuance of stocks and bonds was “much tougher” than the bank had anticipated in the first half, “we do see a recovery in the second half,” von Moltke said.

Analysts surveyed by Deutsche Bank expect the company to report a 25% increase in revenue from its origination and advisory business.

“It’s kind of about in line with with our expectations for the for the quarter,” von Moltke said. Overall, the momentum Deutsche Bank’s investment bank saw in July “certainly carried through into the quarter.”

Shares of Deutsche Bank rose as much as 2.2% before paring gains and trading little changed at 10:48 a.m. in Frankfurt. The stock has gained almost 85% this year.

Advertisement

Deutsche Bank can still gain market share in US fixed income and currency trading, the CFO said, citing investments in the rates business over several years and more recently in credit trading. The bank also bolstered the fixed income division by assigning more financial resources to its financing business early this year, he said.

(Updates with)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com