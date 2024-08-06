Devyani International Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 156.05% YOY

Devyani International Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 44.32% YoY & profit increased by 156.05% YoY

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Devyani International Q1 Results Live
Devyani International Q1 Results Live

Devyani International Q1 Results Live : Devyani International announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in revenue and profit. The company's revenue increased by 44.32% year-over-year, while the profit surged by an impressive 156.05% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Devyani International witnessed a 16.7% growth in revenue and a substantial 503.3% increase in profit, indicating a strong performance in the current quarter.

The company experienced a notable rise of 8.79% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, along with a substantial 50.44% increase year-over-year.

Furthermore, the operating income of Devyani International saw a remarkable increase of 2150.86% quarter-over-quarter and 96.11% year-over-year, reflecting operational efficiency and growth.

Despite the overall positive results, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.25, marking a decrease of 30.95% year-over-year.

Devyani International's stock performance has been mixed, with a 0.72% return in the last week, 11.72% return in the last 6 months, and a -6.44% year-to-date return.

Currently, the market capitalization of Devyani International stands at 21865.58 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 227.5 and 142.25 respectively, showcasing a stable market position.

Analyst recommendations for Devyani International as of 06 Aug, 2024, indicate a positive sentiment, with 4 analysts suggesting a Sell rating, 2 analysts recommending Hold, 7 analysts advising to Buy, and 6 analysts advocating for a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 06 Aug, 2024, aligns with the majority of analysts, signaling a Buy rating for Devyani International's stock.

Devyani International Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1221.91047.08+16.7%846.63+44.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total168.21154.61+8.79%111.81+50.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization132.22125.9+5.01%79.6+66.1%
Total Operating Expense1130.71043.03+8.41%800.13+41.31%
Operating Income91.24.05+2150.86%46.51+96.11%
Net Income Before Taxes30.53-37.99+180.36%12.96+135.52%
Net Income30.11-7.47+503.3%11.76+156.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.250.17+47.34%0.36-30.95%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹30.11Cr
₹1221.9Cr
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsDevyani International Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 156.05% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    11:26 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    1.95 (1.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    294.00
    11:26 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    3.9 (1.34%)

    Tata Motors

    1,028.20
    11:26 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    11.55 (1.14%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    171.70
    11:26 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    1.05 (0.62%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Welspun Living

    190.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    15.65 (8.98%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    806.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    57.4 (7.67%)

    BLS International Services

    374.00
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    25 (7.16%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    993.70
    11:12 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    64.75 (6.97%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue