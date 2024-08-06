Devyani International Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 156.05% YOY

Devyani International Q1 Results Live : Devyani International announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in revenue and profit. The company's revenue increased by 44.32% year-over-year, while the profit surged by an impressive 156.05% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Devyani International witnessed a 16.7% growth in revenue and a substantial 503.3% increase in profit, indicating a strong performance in the current quarter.
The company experienced a notable rise of 8.79% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, along with a substantial 50.44% increase year-over-year.
Furthermore, the operating income of Devyani International saw a remarkable increase of 2150.86% quarter-over-quarter and 96.11% year-over-year, reflecting operational efficiency and growth.
Despite the overall positive results, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.25, marking a decrease of 30.95% year-over-year.
Devyani International's stock performance has been mixed, with a 0.72% return in the last week, 11.72% return in the last 6 months, and a -6.44% year-to-date return.
Currently, the market capitalization of Devyani International stands at ₹21865.58 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹227.5 and ₹142.25 respectively, showcasing a stable market position.
Analyst recommendations for Devyani International as of 06 Aug, 2024, indicate a positive sentiment, with 4 analysts suggesting a Sell rating, 2 analysts recommending Hold, 7 analysts advising to Buy, and 6 analysts advocating for a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 06 Aug, 2024, aligns with the majority of analysts, signaling a Buy rating for Devyani International's stock.
Devyani International Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1221.9
|1047.08
|+16.7%
|846.63
|+44.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|168.21
|154.61
|+8.79%
|111.81
|+50.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|132.22
|125.9
|+5.01%
|79.6
|+66.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|1130.7
|1043.03
|+8.41%
|800.13
|+41.31%
|Operating Income
|91.2
|4.05
|+2150.86%
|46.51
|+96.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30.53
|-37.99
|+180.36%
|12.96
|+135.52%
|Net Income
|30.11
|-7.47
|+503.3%
|11.76
|+156.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.25
|0.17
|+47.34%
|0.36
|-30.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹30.11Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1221.9Cr
