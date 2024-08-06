Devyani International Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 156.05% YOY

Devyani International Q1 Results Live : Devyani International announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in revenue and profit. The company's revenue increased by 44.32% year-over-year, while the profit surged by an impressive 156.05% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Devyani International witnessed a 16.7% growth in revenue and a substantial 503.3% increase in profit, indicating a strong performance in the current quarter.

The company experienced a notable rise of 8.79% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, along with a substantial 50.44% increase year-over-year.

Furthermore, the operating income of Devyani International saw a remarkable increase of 2150.86% quarter-over-quarter and 96.11% year-over-year, reflecting operational efficiency and growth.

Despite the overall positive results, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.25, marking a decrease of 30.95% year-over-year.

Devyani International's stock performance has been mixed, with a 0.72% return in the last week, 11.72% return in the last 6 months, and a -6.44% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the market capitalization of Devyani International stands at ₹21865.58 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹227.5 and ₹142.25 respectively, showcasing a stable market position.

Analyst recommendations for Devyani International as of 06 Aug, 2024, indicate a positive sentiment, with 4 analysts suggesting a Sell rating, 2 analysts recommending Hold, 7 analysts advising to Buy, and 6 analysts advocating for a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 06 Aug, 2024, aligns with the majority of analysts, signaling a Buy rating for Devyani International's stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Devyani International Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1221.9 1047.08 +16.7% 846.63 +44.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 168.21 154.61 +8.79% 111.81 +50.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 132.22 125.9 +5.01% 79.6 +66.1% Total Operating Expense 1130.7 1043.03 +8.41% 800.13 +41.31% Operating Income 91.2 4.05 +2150.86% 46.51 +96.11% Net Income Before Taxes 30.53 -37.99 +180.36% 12.96 +135.52% Net Income 30.11 -7.47 +503.3% 11.76 +156.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.25 0.17 +47.34% 0.36 -30.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹30.11Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1221.9Cr

