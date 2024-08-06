Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Devyani International Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 156.05% YOY

Devyani International Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 156.05% YOY

Livemint

Devyani International Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 44.32% YoY & profit increased by 156.05% YoY

Devyani International Q1 Results Live

Devyani International Q1 Results Live : Devyani International announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in revenue and profit. The company's revenue increased by 44.32% year-over-year, while the profit surged by an impressive 156.05% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Devyani International witnessed a 16.7% growth in revenue and a substantial 503.3% increase in profit, indicating a strong performance in the current quarter.

The company experienced a notable rise of 8.79% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, along with a substantial 50.44% increase year-over-year.

Furthermore, the operating income of Devyani International saw a remarkable increase of 2150.86% quarter-over-quarter and 96.11% year-over-year, reflecting operational efficiency and growth.

Despite the overall positive results, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.25, marking a decrease of 30.95% year-over-year.

Devyani International's stock performance has been mixed, with a 0.72% return in the last week, 11.72% return in the last 6 months, and a -6.44% year-to-date return.

Currently, the market capitalization of Devyani International stands at 21865.58 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 227.5 and 142.25 respectively, showcasing a stable market position.

Analyst recommendations for Devyani International as of 06 Aug, 2024, indicate a positive sentiment, with 4 analysts suggesting a Sell rating, 2 analysts recommending Hold, 7 analysts advising to Buy, and 6 analysts advocating for a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 06 Aug, 2024, aligns with the majority of analysts, signaling a Buy rating for Devyani International's stock.

Devyani International Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1221.91047.08+16.7%846.63+44.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total168.21154.61+8.79%111.81+50.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization132.22125.9+5.01%79.6+66.1%
Total Operating Expense1130.71043.03+8.41%800.13+41.31%
Operating Income91.24.05+2150.86%46.51+96.11%
Net Income Before Taxes30.53-37.99+180.36%12.96+135.52%
Net Income30.11-7.47+503.3%11.76+156.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.250.17+47.34%0.36-30.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹30.11Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1221.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

