Devyani International Q2 result: Profit falls 43% YoY; opens 68 net new stores in Q2FY24
Devyani International reported a consolidated profit of ₹33.35 crore for Q2FY24, down 43% YoY. Revenue from operations stood at ₹819.47 crore, up 9.64% YoY. The company opened 68 net new stores in Q2FY24, taking the total store count to 1,358.
Devyani International on Tuesday, November 7, reported a consolidated profit of ₹33.35 crore for Q2FY24, down 43 per cent against the profit of ₹58.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message