Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Devyani International Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 99.95% YoY

Devyani International Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 99.95% YoY

Livemint

Devyani International Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 49.14% YoY & profit decreased by 99.95% YoY.

Devyani International Q2 Results Live

Devyani International Q2 Results Live : Devyani International declared their Q2 results on 11 Nov, 2024, revealing a significant growth in topline revenue by 49.14% year-on-year. However, the company's profit took a drastic hit, plummeting by 99.95% compared to the previous year.

In contrast to the preceding quarter, the revenue saw a marginal growth of 0.02%, while profits experienced a substantial decrease of 99.94%. This stark decline in profitability has raised eyebrows among investors and analysts alike.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 9.04% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 65.35% year-on-year, contributing to the severe drop in profits. Such an increase in expenses could pose challenges for the company moving forward.

Operating income also reflected a downturn, decreasing by 34.65% from the previous quarter, although it managed to increase by 10.17% year-on-year. This mixed performance highlights the pressures the company is currently facing.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0, a staggering decrease of 99.96% year-on-year, signaling a concerning trend in the company's financial health.

Despite these challenges, Devyani International has shown resilience in its stock performance, delivering a 3.84% return in the last week, and a 12.39% return over the past six months, although it has seen a decline of 9.88% year-to-date.

Currently, Devyani International holds a market capitalization of 21,061.41 Crores, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 222.74 and a low of 142.25.

As of 12 Nov, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, the sentiment is mixed: 4 analysts have issued Sell ratings, 3 have given Hold ratings, while 6 analysts have suggested Buy ratings and another 6 have rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation remains a Buy, indicating some confidence in the company's future potential despite current setbacks.

Devyani International Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1222.161221.9+0.02%819.47+49.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total183.42168.21+9.04%110.93+65.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization139.12132.22+5.22%86.34+61.14%
Total Operating Expense1162.551130.7+2.82%765.37+51.89%
Operating Income59.691.2-34.65%54.1+10.17%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.9130.53-112.81%19.02-120.56%
Net Income0.0230.11-99.94%33.35-99.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS00.25-99.93%0.38-99.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.02Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1222.16Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.