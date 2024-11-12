Devyani International Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 99.95% YoY

Devyani International Q2 Results Live : Devyani International declared their Q2 results on 11 Nov, 2024, revealing a significant growth in topline revenue by 49.14% year-on-year. However, the company's profit took a drastic hit, plummeting by 99.95% compared to the previous year.
In contrast to the preceding quarter, the revenue saw a marginal growth of 0.02%, while profits experienced a substantial decrease of 99.94%. This stark decline in profitability has raised eyebrows among investors and analysts alike.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 9.04% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 65.35% year-on-year, contributing to the severe drop in profits. Such an increase in expenses could pose challenges for the company moving forward.
Operating income also reflected a downturn, decreasing by 34.65% from the previous quarter, although it managed to increase by 10.17% year-on-year. This mixed performance highlights the pressures the company is currently facing.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0, a staggering decrease of 99.96% year-on-year, signaling a concerning trend in the company's financial health.
Despite these challenges, Devyani International has shown resilience in its stock performance, delivering a 3.84% return in the last week, and a 12.39% return over the past six months, although it has seen a decline of 9.88% year-to-date.
Currently, Devyani International holds a market capitalization of ₹21,061.41 Crores, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹222.74 and a low of ₹142.25.
As of 12 Nov, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, the sentiment is mixed: 4 analysts have issued Sell ratings, 3 have given Hold ratings, while 6 analysts have suggested Buy ratings and another 6 have rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation remains a Buy, indicating some confidence in the company's future potential despite current setbacks.
Devyani International Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1222.16
|1221.9
|+0.02%
|819.47
|+49.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|183.42
|168.21
|+9.04%
|110.93
|+65.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|139.12
|132.22
|+5.22%
|86.34
|+61.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|1162.55
|1130.7
|+2.82%
|765.37
|+51.89%
|Operating Income
|59.6
|91.2
|-34.65%
|54.1
|+10.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-3.91
|30.53
|-112.81%
|19.02
|-120.56%
|Net Income
|0.02
|30.11
|-99.94%
|33.35
|-99.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0
|0.25
|-99.93%
|0.38
|-99.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.02Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1222.16Cr
