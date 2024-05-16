Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Devyani International Q4 results : loss at 7.47Cr, Revenue increased by 38.69% YoY

Devyani International Q4 results : loss at ₹7.47Cr, Revenue increased by 38.69% YoY

Livemint

Devyani International Q4 results : Revenue increased by 38.69% YoY & loss at 7.47Cr

Devyani International Q4 Results Live

Devyani International Q4 Results Live : Devyani International declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 38.69% & the loss came at 7.47cr.

It is noteworthy that Devyani International had declared profit of 60.72cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 31.44% q-o-q & increased by 63.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 92.4% q-o-q & decreased by 94.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.17 for Q4 which decreased by 66.36% Y-o-Y.

Devyani International has delivered -3.12% return in the last 1 week, -14.1% return in the last 6 months and -19.02% YTD return.

Currently, Devyani International has a market cap of 18923.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of 227.5 & 142.25 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Devyani International Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1047.08843.13+24.19%754.98+38.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total154.61117.63+31.44%94.52+63.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization125.992.98+35.41%78.36+60.67%
Total Operating Expense1043.03789.82+32.06%682.73+52.77%
Operating Income4.0553.31-92.4%72.25-94.39%
Net Income Before Taxes-37.999.68-492.26%41.23-192.13%
Net Income-7.479.62-177.61%60.72-112.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.170.08+111.85%0.5-66.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-7.47Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1047.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

