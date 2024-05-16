Devyani International Q4 results : loss at ₹7.47Cr, Revenue increased by 38.69% YoY

Devyani International Q4 Results Live : Devyani International declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 38.69% & the loss came at ₹7.47cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Devyani International had declared profit of ₹60.72cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 31.44% q-o-q & increased by 63.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 92.4% q-o-q & decreased by 94.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.17 for Q4 which decreased by 66.36% Y-o-Y.

Devyani International has delivered -3.12% return in the last 1 week, -14.1% return in the last 6 months and -19.02% YTD return.

Currently, Devyani International has a market cap of ₹18923.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹227.5 & ₹142.25 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Devyani International Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1047.08 843.13 +24.19% 754.98 +38.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 154.61 117.63 +31.44% 94.52 +63.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 125.9 92.98 +35.41% 78.36 +60.67% Total Operating Expense 1043.03 789.82 +32.06% 682.73 +52.77% Operating Income 4.05 53.31 -92.4% 72.25 -94.39% Net Income Before Taxes -37.99 9.68 -492.26% 41.23 -192.13% Net Income -7.47 9.62 -177.61% 60.72 -112.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.17 0.08 +111.85% 0.5 -66.36%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-7.47Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1047.08Cr

