Devyani International Q4 results : loss at ₹7.47Cr, Revenue increased by 38.69% YoY

Devyani International Q4 Results Live : Devyani International declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 38.69% & the loss came at ₹7.47cr.
It is noteworthy that Devyani International had declared profit of ₹60.72cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 31.44% q-o-q & increased by 63.58% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 92.4% q-o-q & decreased by 94.39% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.17 for Q4 which decreased by 66.36% Y-o-Y.
Devyani International has delivered -3.12% return in the last 1 week, -14.1% return in the last 6 months and -19.02% YTD return.
Currently, Devyani International has a market cap of ₹18923.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹227.5 & ₹142.25 respectively.
As of 16 May, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Devyani International Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1047.08
|843.13
|+24.19%
|754.98
|+38.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|154.61
|117.63
|+31.44%
|94.52
|+63.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|125.9
|92.98
|+35.41%
|78.36
|+60.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|1043.03
|789.82
|+32.06%
|682.73
|+52.77%
|Operating Income
|4.05
|53.31
|-92.4%
|72.25
|-94.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-37.99
|9.68
|-492.26%
|41.23
|-192.13%
|Net Income
|-7.47
|9.62
|-177.61%
|60.72
|-112.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.17
|0.08
|+111.85%
|0.5
|-66.36%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-7.47Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1047.08Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!