Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dhabriay Polywood Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 47.94% YoY

Dhabriay Polywood Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 47.94% YoY

Livemint

Dhabriay Polywood Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 29.53% YoY & profit increased by 47.94% YoY

Dhabriay Polywood Q3 FY24 Results Live

Dhabriay Polywood declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 29.53% & the profit increased by 47.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.81% and the profit decreased by 7.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 20.55% q-o-q & increased by 44.29% YoY.

The operating income was up by 0.19% q-o-q & increased by 50.4% YoY.

The EPS is 3.08 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 48.08% YoY.

Dhabriay Polywood has delivered -3.71% return in the last 1 week, 11.98% return in the last 6 months, and -10.98% YTD return.

Currently, Dhabriay Polywood has a market cap of 354.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 428 & 102.45 respectively.

Dhabriay Polywood Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue52.0254.65-4.81%40.16+29.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.357.76+20.55%6.48+44.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.861.66+11.88%0.9+106.44%
Total Operating Expense46.0748.71-5.43%36.2+27.25%
Operating Income5.955.94+0.19%3.95+50.4%
Net Income Before Taxes4.874.81+1.23%2.99+62.92%
Net Income3.333.59-7.03%2.25+47.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.083.31-6.95%2.08+48.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.33Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹52.02Cr

