Dhabriay Polywood Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 47.94% YoY

Dhabriay Polywood declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 29.53% & the profit increased by 47.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.81% and the profit decreased by 7.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 20.55% q-o-q & increased by 44.29% YoY.

The operating income was up by 0.19% q-o-q & increased by 50.4% YoY.

The EPS is ₹3.08 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 48.08% YoY.

Dhabriay Polywood has delivered -3.71% return in the last 1 week, 11.98% return in the last 6 months, and -10.98% YTD return.

Currently, Dhabriay Polywood has a market cap of ₹354.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹428 & ₹102.45 respectively.

Dhabriay Polywood Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 52.02 54.65 -4.81% 40.16 +29.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.35 7.76 +20.55% 6.48 +44.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.86 1.66 +11.88% 0.9 +106.44% Total Operating Expense 46.07 48.71 -5.43% 36.2 +27.25% Operating Income 5.95 5.94 +0.19% 3.95 +50.4% Net Income Before Taxes 4.87 4.81 +1.23% 2.99 +62.92% Net Income 3.33 3.59 -7.03% 2.25 +47.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.08 3.31 -6.95% 2.08 +48.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.33Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹52.02Cr

