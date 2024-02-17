Dhabriay Polywood Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 47.94% YoY

Dhabriay Polywood declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 29.53% & the profit increased by 47.94% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.81% and the profit decreased by 7.03%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 20.55% q-o-q & increased by 44.29% YoY.
The operating income was up by 0.19% q-o-q & increased by 50.4% YoY.
The EPS is ₹3.08 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 48.08% YoY.
Dhabriay Polywood has delivered -3.71% return in the last 1 week, 11.98% return in the last 6 months, and -10.98% YTD return.
Currently, Dhabriay Polywood has a market cap of ₹354.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹428 & ₹102.45 respectively.
Dhabriay Polywood Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|52.02
|54.65
|-4.81%
|40.16
|+29.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.35
|7.76
|+20.55%
|6.48
|+44.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.86
|1.66
|+11.88%
|0.9
|+106.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|46.07
|48.71
|-5.43%
|36.2
|+27.25%
|Operating Income
|5.95
|5.94
|+0.19%
|3.95
|+50.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.87
|4.81
|+1.23%
|2.99
|+62.92%
|Net Income
|3.33
|3.59
|-7.03%
|2.25
|+47.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.08
|3.31
|-6.95%
|2.08
|+48.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.33Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹52.02Cr
