Dhampur Bio Organics Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 99.24% YOY
Dhampur Bio Organics declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 22.88% & the profit decreased by 99.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.19% and the profit decreased by 99.53%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.62% q-o-q & decreased by 24.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 70.8% q-o-q & decreased by 53.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.01 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 99.17% Y-o-Y.
Dhampur Bio Organics has delivered -7.33% return in the last 1 week, 4.88% return in last 6 months and -20.44% YTD return.
Currently the Dhampur Bio Organics has a market cap of ₹1069.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹229 & ₹116.1 respectively.
Dhampur Bio Organics Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|665.57
|709.45
|-6.19%
|541.63
|+22.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.69
|23.41
|-11.62%
|27.51
|-24.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.49
|11.08
|-5.32%
|8.75
|+19.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|656.28
|677.64
|-3.15%
|521.82
|+25.77%
|Operating Income
|9.29
|31.81
|-70.8%
|19.81
|-53.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.48
|18.49
|-97.4%
|10.69
|-95.51%
|Net Income
|0.06
|12.66
|-99.53%
|7.94
|-99.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.01
|1.91
|-99.48%
|1.2
|-99.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.06Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹665.57Cr
