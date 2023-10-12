Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dhampur Bio Organics Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 99.24% YOY

Dhampur Bio Organics Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 99.24% YOY

Livemint

Dhampur Bio Organics Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 22.88% YoY & profit decreased by 99.24% YoY

Dhampur Bio Organics Q2 FY24 Results

Dhampur Bio Organics declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 22.88% & the profit decreased by 99.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.19% and the profit decreased by 99.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.62% q-o-q & decreased by 24.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 70.8% q-o-q & decreased by 53.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.01 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 99.17% Y-o-Y.

Dhampur Bio Organics has delivered -7.33% return in the last 1 week, 4.88% return in last 6 months and -20.44% YTD return.

Currently the Dhampur Bio Organics has a market cap of 1069.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 229 & 116.1 respectively.

Dhampur Bio Organics Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue665.57709.45-6.19%541.63+22.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.6923.41-11.62%27.51-24.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.4911.08-5.32%8.75+19.95%
Total Operating Expense656.28677.64-3.15%521.82+25.77%
Operating Income9.2931.81-70.8%19.81-53.1%
Net Income Before Taxes0.4818.49-97.4%10.69-95.51%
Net Income0.0612.66-99.53%7.94-99.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.011.91-99.48%1.2-99.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.06Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹665.57Cr

Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 03:50 PM IST
