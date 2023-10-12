Dhampur Bio Organics Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 99.24% YOY

Dhampur Bio Organics declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 22.88% & the profit decreased by 99.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.19% and the profit decreased by 99.53%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.62% q-o-q & decreased by 24.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 70.8% q-o-q & decreased by 53.1% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.01 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 99.17% Y-o-Y.

Dhampur Bio Organics has delivered -7.33% return in the last 1 week, 4.88% return in last 6 months and -20.44% YTD return.

Currently the Dhampur Bio Organics has a market cap of ₹1069.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹229 & ₹116.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhampur Bio Organics Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 665.57 709.45 -6.19% 541.63 +22.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.69 23.41 -11.62% 27.51 -24.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.49 11.08 -5.32% 8.75 +19.95% Total Operating Expense 656.28 677.64 -3.15% 521.82 +25.77% Operating Income 9.29 31.81 -70.8% 19.81 -53.1% Net Income Before Taxes 0.48 18.49 -97.4% 10.69 -95.51% Net Income 0.06 12.66 -99.53% 7.94 -99.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 1.91 -99.48% 1.2 -99.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.06Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹665.57Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!