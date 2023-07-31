Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 7% to ₹28.3 crore on decline in bad loans1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 Results: The total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to ₹5,857 crore against ₹3,797 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday recorded a net profit of ₹28.30 crore in the April-June quarter, mainly due to a decline in bad loans. The lender had posted a net of ₹26.43 crore in the year-ago period.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×