Home/ Companies / Company Results/  Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 7% to 28.3 crore on decline in bad loans

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 7% to 28.3 crore on decline in bad loans

1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:38 PM IST PTI

Dhanlaxmi Bank, Connaught Place, New Delhi. Photographed on 28 June 2011 by Pradeep Gaur/ Mint.

Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday recorded a net profit of 28.30 crore in the April-June quarter, mainly due to a decline in bad loans. The lender had posted a net of 26.43 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to 5,857 crore against 3,797 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing. The lender's interest income also increased to 341.40 crore from 236.82 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

On the asset quality side, the bank witnessed improvement with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) easing to 5.21 per cent of the gross advances by June 2023 from 6.35 per cent a year ago.

The net NPA too declined to 1.09 per cent against 2.69 per cent in the year-ago period. However, provisions for bad loans increased to 27.64 crore as compared to 21.41 crore in FY23. Provision Coverage Ratio of the bank stood at 90.79 per cent as of June 2023.

The capital adequacy ratio of the bank improved to 12.57 per cent at the end of June from 12.19 per cent a year ago.

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.