Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 result: Net profit plunges 44.5% to 12 crore

2 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 07:19 PM IST PTI

Private sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank on Tuesday registered 44.5% dip in net profit to 11.81 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 as against 21.28 crore in the year-ago period

NEW DELHI : Private sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank on Tuesday registered 44.5% dip in net profit to 11.81 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 on muted retail business even as bad loan ratio declined.

The bank's net profit was 21.28 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income was almost flat at 286.21 crore during October-December of this fiscal, as against 285.85 crore a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income came down to 237.36 crore from 250.88 crore.

Revenues from retail banking fell 31% to 83.67 crore, compared to 121.14 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

However, treasury and corporate banking income increased by 32% and 16.3 per cent, respectively.

The asset quality of the bank showed improvement as the gross non-performing assets fell to 5.78% of the gross advances by the end of the third quarter this fiscal, from 7.13% at December-end 2019.

In absolute value, the gross NPAs of the bank stood at 395.02 crore, as against 490.47 crore.

The net NPA ratio was 1.11% ( 72.40 crore) by the end of the third quarter of FY21 against 1.62% ( 105.21 crore).

The bank has set aside 20.41 crore as provision for bad loans and contingencies for the quarter, compared to 24.35 crore for the year-ago period.

Dhanlaxmi Bank said it has made an ad-hoc provision of 37.08 crore towards those accounts that were not to be categorised as NPA during March-August as per COVID-19 regulatory package announced by the RBI.

The same has been shown under other liabilities and provisions, the bank said, adding interest on such accounts has been recognised as income.

Provision coverage ratio (including technical write off) was 92.68% at December-end FY21.

Shares of the bank closed flat at 14.04 apiece on BSE.

