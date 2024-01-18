Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dhatre Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 191.44% YOY

Dhatre Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 191.44% YOY

Livemint

Dhatre Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 28.06% YoY & profit increased by 191.44% YoY

Dhatre Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live

Dhatre Udyog declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 28.06% & the profit increased by 191.44% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 39.59% and the profit increased by 88.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.99% q-o-q & increased by 2.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 216.77% q-o-q & decreased by 7.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.32 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 85.43% Y-o-Y.

Dhatre Udyog has delivered -0.24% return in the last 1 week, 148.15% return in last 6 months and 21.93% YTD return.

Currently the Dhatre Udyog has a market cap of 267.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of 317.25 & 73.9 respectively.

Dhatre Udyog Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue54.3338.92+39.59%42.43+28.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.031.04-0.99%1+2.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.150.15-1.71%0.16-5.09%
Total Operating Expense52.8340.21+31.38%40.79+29.5%
Operating Income1.5-1.29+216.77%1.63-7.89%
Net Income Before Taxes5.022.79+79.89%1.72+191.22%
Net Income3.621.92+88.51%1.24+191.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.321.76+88.64%22.79-85.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.62Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹54.33Cr

