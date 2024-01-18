Dhatre Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 191.44% YOY

Dhatre Udyog declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 28.06% & the profit increased by 191.44% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 39.59% and the profit increased by 88.51%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.99% q-o-q & increased by 2.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 216.77% q-o-q & decreased by 7.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.32 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 85.43% Y-o-Y.
Dhatre Udyog has delivered -0.24% return in the last 1 week, 148.15% return in last 6 months and 21.93% YTD return.
Currently the Dhatre Udyog has a market cap of ₹267.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹317.25 & ₹73.9 respectively.
Dhatre Udyog Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|54.33
|38.92
|+39.59%
|42.43
|+28.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.03
|1.04
|-0.99%
|1
|+2.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.15
|0.15
|-1.71%
|0.16
|-5.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|52.83
|40.21
|+31.38%
|40.79
|+29.5%
|Operating Income
|1.5
|-1.29
|+216.77%
|1.63
|-7.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.02
|2.79
|+79.89%
|1.72
|+191.22%
|Net Income
|3.62
|1.92
|+88.51%
|1.24
|+191.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.32
|1.76
|+88.64%
|22.79
|-85.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.62Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹54.33Cr
