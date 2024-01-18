Dhatre Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 191.44% YOY

Dhatre Udyog declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 28.06% & the profit increased by 191.44% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 39.59% and the profit increased by 88.51%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.99% q-o-q & increased by 2.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 216.77% q-o-q & decreased by 7.89% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.32 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 85.43% Y-o-Y.

Dhatre Udyog has delivered -0.24% return in the last 1 week, 148.15% return in last 6 months and 21.93% YTD return.

Currently the Dhatre Udyog has a market cap of ₹267.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹317.25 & ₹73.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhatre Udyog Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 54.33 38.92 +39.59% 42.43 +28.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.03 1.04 -0.99% 1 +2.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.15 0.15 -1.71% 0.16 -5.09% Total Operating Expense 52.83 40.21 +31.38% 40.79 +29.5% Operating Income 1.5 -1.29 +216.77% 1.63 -7.89% Net Income Before Taxes 5.02 2.79 +79.89% 1.72 +191.22% Net Income 3.62 1.92 +88.51% 1.24 +191.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.32 1.76 +88.64% 22.79 -85.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.62Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹54.33Cr

