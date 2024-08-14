DHP India Q1 Results Live : Profit Falls by 85.1% YOY

DHP India Q1 Results Live : DHP India declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in both revenue and profit figures. The company's revenue saw a decline of 23.06% year-on-year, while the profit plummeted by a staggering 85.1% compared to the same period last year.

Analyzing the quarter-on-quarter performance, the revenue dipped by 20.88%, and the profit decreased by 53.54%. This sequential decline highlights ongoing challenges for the company in maintaining its financial health.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a mixed trend. While there was an 11.27% decline quarter-on-quarter, these expenses surged by 10.22% year-on-year, reflecting increased costs compared to the previous year.

Operating income also took a hit, dropping by 54.01% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and decreasing by 70.23% year-on-year. This steep decline underscores the difficulties DHP India is facing in its core operations.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.06, marking an 85.09% year-on-year decrease. This sharp fall in EPS indicates reduced profitability for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, DHP India has delivered a return of -3.89% in the last week, -11.7% in the last six months, and a year-to-date return of -16.5%. These negative returns reflect market sentiment and investor concerns.

Currently, DHP India has a market capitalization of ₹198.47 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹994 and a low of ₹627.5, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

DHP India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12.99 16.41 -20.88% 16.88 -23.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.03 3.42 -11.27% 2.75 +10.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.92 1 -7.93% 0.89 +3.56% Total Operating Expense 12.14 14.58 -16.71% 14.05 -13.54% Operating Income 0.84 1.83 -54.01% 2.83 -70.23% Net Income Before Taxes 0.83 2.34 -64.75% 4.98 -83.43% Net Income 0.62 1.33 -53.54% 4.15 -85.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.06 4.43 -53.5% 13.82 -85.09%