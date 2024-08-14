DHP India Q1 Results Live : Profit Falls by 85.1% YOY

DHP India Q1 Results Live : DHP India declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in both revenue and profit figures. The company's revenue saw a decline of 23.06% year-on-year, while the profit plummeted by a staggering 85.1% compared to the same period last year.
Analyzing the quarter-on-quarter performance, the revenue dipped by 20.88%, and the profit decreased by 53.54%. This sequential decline highlights ongoing challenges for the company in maintaining its financial health.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a mixed trend. While there was an 11.27% decline quarter-on-quarter, these expenses surged by 10.22% year-on-year, reflecting increased costs compared to the previous year.
Operating income also took a hit, dropping by 54.01% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and decreasing by 70.23% year-on-year. This steep decline underscores the difficulties DHP India is facing in its core operations.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.06, marking an 85.09% year-on-year decrease. This sharp fall in EPS indicates reduced profitability for shareholders.
In terms of stock performance, DHP India has delivered a return of -3.89% in the last week, -11.7% in the last six months, and a year-to-date return of -16.5%. These negative returns reflect market sentiment and investor concerns.
Currently, DHP India has a market capitalization of ₹198.47 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹994 and a low of ₹627.5, indicating significant volatility over the past year.
DHP India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12.99
|16.41
|-20.88%
|16.88
|-23.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.03
|3.42
|-11.27%
|2.75
|+10.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.92
|1
|-7.93%
|0.89
|+3.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|12.14
|14.58
|-16.71%
|14.05
|-13.54%
|Operating Income
|0.84
|1.83
|-54.01%
|2.83
|-70.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.83
|2.34
|-64.75%
|4.98
|-83.43%
|Net Income
|0.62
|1.33
|-53.54%
|4.15
|-85.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.06
|4.43
|-53.5%
|13.82
|-85.09%
