DHP India Q1 Results Live : Profit Falls by 85.1% YOY

DHP India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 23.06% YoY & profit decreased by 85.1% YoY

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
DHP India Q1 Results Live
DHP India Q1 Results Live

DHP India Q1 Results Live : DHP India declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in both revenue and profit figures. The company's revenue saw a decline of 23.06% year-on-year, while the profit plummeted by a staggering 85.1% compared to the same period last year.

Analyzing the quarter-on-quarter performance, the revenue dipped by 20.88%, and the profit decreased by 53.54%. This sequential decline highlights ongoing challenges for the company in maintaining its financial health.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a mixed trend. While there was an 11.27% decline quarter-on-quarter, these expenses surged by 10.22% year-on-year, reflecting increased costs compared to the previous year.

Operating income also took a hit, dropping by 54.01% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and decreasing by 70.23% year-on-year. This steep decline underscores the difficulties DHP India is facing in its core operations.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.06, marking an 85.09% year-on-year decrease. This sharp fall in EPS indicates reduced profitability for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, DHP India has delivered a return of -3.89% in the last week, -11.7% in the last six months, and a year-to-date return of -16.5%. These negative returns reflect market sentiment and investor concerns.

Currently, DHP India has a market capitalization of 198.47 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 994 and a low of 627.5, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

DHP India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.9916.41-20.88%16.88-23.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.033.42-11.27%2.75+10.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.921-7.93%0.89+3.56%
Total Operating Expense12.1414.58-16.71%14.05-13.54%
Operating Income0.841.83-54.01%2.83-70.23%
Net Income Before Taxes0.832.34-64.75%4.98-83.43%
Net Income0.621.33-53.54%4.15-85.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.064.43-53.5%13.82-85.09%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹0.62Cr
₹12.99Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsDHP India Q1 Results Live : Profit Falls by 85.1% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    144.10
    11:26 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -4.8 (-3.22%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    11:26 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)

    Tata Power

    405.25
    11:26 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -3.05 (-0.75%)

    Vedanta

    414.70
    11:26 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -8 (-1.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    EPL

    237.00
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    19.25 (8.84%)

    PB Fintech

    1,591.30
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    110.3 (7.45%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    945.30
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    50.1 (5.6%)

    SJVN

    144.10
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    7.15 (5.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue