Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DHP India Q1 Results Live : Profit Falls by 85.1% YOY

DHP India Q1 Results Live : Profit Falls by 85.1% YOY

Livemint

DHP India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 23.06% YoY & profit decreased by 85.1% YoY

DHP India Q1 Results Live

DHP India Q1 Results Live : DHP India declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in both revenue and profit figures. The company's revenue saw a decline of 23.06% year-on-year, while the profit plummeted by a staggering 85.1% compared to the same period last year.

Analyzing the quarter-on-quarter performance, the revenue dipped by 20.88%, and the profit decreased by 53.54%. This sequential decline highlights ongoing challenges for the company in maintaining its financial health.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a mixed trend. While there was an 11.27% decline quarter-on-quarter, these expenses surged by 10.22% year-on-year, reflecting increased costs compared to the previous year.

Operating income also took a hit, dropping by 54.01% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and decreasing by 70.23% year-on-year. This steep decline underscores the difficulties DHP India is facing in its core operations.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.06, marking an 85.09% year-on-year decrease. This sharp fall in EPS indicates reduced profitability for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, DHP India has delivered a return of -3.89% in the last week, -11.7% in the last six months, and a year-to-date return of -16.5%. These negative returns reflect market sentiment and investor concerns.

Currently, DHP India has a market capitalization of 198.47 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 994 and a low of 627.5, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

DHP India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.9916.41-20.88%16.88-23.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.033.42-11.27%2.75+10.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.921-7.93%0.89+3.56%
Total Operating Expense12.1414.58-16.71%14.05-13.54%
Operating Income0.841.83-54.01%2.83-70.23%
Net Income Before Taxes0.832.34-64.75%4.98-83.43%
Net Income0.621.33-53.54%4.15-85.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.064.43-53.5%13.82-85.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.62Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹12.99Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.