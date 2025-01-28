DHP India Q3 Results 2025:DHP India declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 60.05% and the profit came at ₹0.98 Cr. It is noteworthy that DHP India had declared a loss of ₹0.36 Cr in the previous fiscal year's same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.3% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 10.87% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
The operating income was up by 1050% q-o-q and increased by 305.36% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.26 for Q3, which increased by 369.42% Y-o-Y.
DHP India has delivered -3.33% return in the last 1 week, -15.17% return in the last 6 months, and 6.77% YTD return.
Currently, the DHP India has a market cap of ₹184.17 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹827 and ₹450 respectively.
DHP India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13.94
|11.17
|+24.8%
|8.71
|+60.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.06
|3.45
|-11.3%
|2.76
|+10.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.87
|0.88
|-1.14%
|0.9
|-3.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|12.79
|11.07
|+15.54%
|9.28
|+37.82%
|Operating Income
|1.15
|0.1
|+1050%
|-0.56
|+305.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.28
|0.24
|+433.33%
|-0.48
|+366.67%
|Net Income
|0.98
|0.19
|+415.79%
|-0.36
|+372.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.26
|0.64
|+409.37%
|-1.21
|+369.42%
