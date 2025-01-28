DHP India Q3 results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹0.98Cr, Revenue increased by 60.05% YoY

DHP India Q3 results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 60.05% YoY & profit at 0.98Cr

Livemint
Published28 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Advertisement
DHP India Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025
DHP India Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025

DHP India Q3 Results 2025:DHP India declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 60.05% and the profit came at 0.98 Cr. It is noteworthy that DHP India had declared a loss of 0.36 Cr in the previous fiscal year's same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.3% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 10.87% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

DHP India Q3 Results

Advertisement

The operating income was up by 1050% q-o-q and increased by 305.36% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.26 for Q3, which increased by 369.42% Y-o-Y.

DHP India has delivered -3.33% return in the last 1 week, -15.17% return in the last 6 months, and 6.77% YTD return.

Currently, the DHP India has a market cap of 184.17 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 827 and 450 respectively.

DHP India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13.9411.17+24.8%8.71+60.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.063.45-11.3%2.76+10.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.870.88-1.14%0.9-3.33%
Total Operating Expense12.7911.07+15.54%9.28+37.82%
Operating Income1.150.1+1050%-0.56+305.36%
Net Income Before Taxes1.280.24+433.33%-0.48+366.67%
Net Income0.980.19+415.79%-0.36+372.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.260.64+409.37%-1.21+369.42%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsDHP India Q3 results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹0.98Cr, Revenue increased by 60.05% YoY

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.98Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹13.94Cr

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts