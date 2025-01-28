DHP India Q3 results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹0.98Cr, Revenue increased by 60.05% YoY

DHP India Q3 Results 2025:DHP India declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 60.05% and the profit came at ₹0.98 Cr. It is noteworthy that DHP India had declared a loss of ₹0.36 Cr in the previous fiscal year's same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.3% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 10.87% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

DHP India Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 1050% q-o-q and increased by 305.36% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.26 for Q3, which increased by 369.42% Y-o-Y.

DHP India has delivered -3.33% return in the last 1 week, -15.17% return in the last 6 months, and 6.77% YTD return.

Currently, the DHP India has a market cap of ₹184.17 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹827 and ₹450 respectively.

DHP India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13.94 11.17 +24.8% 8.71 +60.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.06 3.45 -11.3% 2.76 +10.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.87 0.88 -1.14% 0.9 -3.33% Total Operating Expense 12.79 11.07 +15.54% 9.28 +37.82% Operating Income 1.15 0.1 +1050% -0.56 +305.36% Net Income Before Taxes 1.28 0.24 +433.33% -0.48 +366.67% Net Income 0.98 0.19 +415.79% -0.36 +372.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.26 0.64 +409.37% -1.21 +369.42%

