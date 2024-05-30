DHP India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 48.47% YOY

DHP India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.51% YoY & profit increased by 48.47% YoY

DHP India Q4 Results Live : DHP India announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, showcasing a 7.51% increase in revenue and a substantial 48.47% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).

Comparing to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a remarkable 88.43% growth in revenue and an impressive 467.53% surge in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for DHP India surged by 23.99% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and rose by 8.54% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Furthermore, the operating income also saw a significant increase, rising by 425.03% QoQ and 5.06% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹4.43, marking a notable 48.34% increase YoY.

In terms of market performance, DHP India delivered -1.23% return in the last week, -11.93% return over the last 6 months, and -11.59% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, DHP India holds a market capitalization of ₹210.13 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹994 & ₹627.5 respectively.

DHP India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.41 8.71 +88.43% 15.27 +7.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.42 2.76 +23.99% 3.15 +8.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 1 0.9 +11.03% 0.93 +7.39% Total Operating Expense 14.58 9.28 +57.19% 13.52 +7.82% Operating Income 1.83 -0.56 +425.03% 1.75 +5.06% Net Income Before Taxes 2.34 -0.48 +585.1% 1.46 +60.86% Net Income 1.33 -0.36 +467.53% 0.9 +48.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.43 -1.21 +466.12% 2.99 +48.34%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.33Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹16.41Cr

