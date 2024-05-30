DHP India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 48.47% YOY

DHP India Q4 Results Live : DHP India announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, showcasing a 7.51% increase in revenue and a substantial 48.47% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).
Comparing to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a remarkable 88.43% growth in revenue and an impressive 467.53% surge in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for DHP India surged by 23.99% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and rose by 8.54% Year-over-Year (YoY).
Furthermore, the operating income also saw a significant increase, rising by 425.03% QoQ and 5.06% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹4.43, marking a notable 48.34% increase YoY.
In terms of market performance, DHP India delivered -1.23% return in the last week, -11.93% return over the last 6 months, and -11.59% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, DHP India holds a market capitalization of ₹210.13 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹994 & ₹627.5 respectively.
DHP India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.41
|8.71
|+88.43%
|15.27
|+7.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.42
|2.76
|+23.99%
|3.15
|+8.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1
|0.9
|+11.03%
|0.93
|+7.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|14.58
|9.28
|+57.19%
|13.52
|+7.82%
|Operating Income
|1.83
|-0.56
|+425.03%
|1.75
|+5.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.34
|-0.48
|+585.1%
|1.46
|+60.86%
|Net Income
|1.33
|-0.36
|+467.53%
|0.9
|+48.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.43
|-1.21
|+466.12%
|2.99
|+48.34%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.33Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹16.41Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!