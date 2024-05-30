Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DHP India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 48.47% YOY

DHP India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 48.47% YOY

Livemint

DHP India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.51% YoY & profit increased by 48.47% YoY

DHP India Q4 Results Live

DHP India Q4 Results Live : DHP India announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, showcasing a 7.51% increase in revenue and a substantial 48.47% rise in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).

Comparing to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a remarkable 88.43% growth in revenue and an impressive 467.53% surge in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for DHP India surged by 23.99% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and rose by 8.54% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Furthermore, the operating income also saw a significant increase, rising by 425.03% QoQ and 5.06% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 4.43, marking a notable 48.34% increase YoY.

In terms of market performance, DHP India delivered -1.23% return in the last week, -11.93% return over the last 6 months, and -11.59% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, DHP India holds a market capitalization of 210.13 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 994 & 627.5 respectively.

DHP India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.418.71+88.43%15.27+7.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.422.76+23.99%3.15+8.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.9+11.03%0.93+7.39%
Total Operating Expense14.589.28+57.19%13.52+7.82%
Operating Income1.83-0.56+425.03%1.75+5.06%
Net Income Before Taxes2.34-0.48+585.1%1.46+60.86%
Net Income1.33-0.36+467.53%0.9+48.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.43-1.21+466.12%2.99+48.34%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.33Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹16.41Cr

