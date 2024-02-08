Dhruv Consultancy Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 48.46% YoY

Dhruv Consultancy Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.04% & the profit increased by 48.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.28% and the profit increased by 43.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.72% q-o-q & increased by 17.57% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 21.23% q-o-q & increased by 107.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.69 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 48.25% Y-o-Y.
Dhruv Consultancy Services has delivered 46.53% return in the last 1 week, 82.51% return in the last 6 months and 55.74% YTD return.
Currently, Dhruv Consultancy Services has a market cap of ₹141.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹98.45 & ₹43.1 respectively.
Dhruv Consultancy Services Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22.6
|22.89
|-1.28%
|22.15
|+2.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6
|5.68
|+5.72%
|5.11
|+17.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.28
|1.25
|+1.92%
|0.65
|+97.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|19.16
|20.06
|-4.46%
|20.49
|-6.49%
|Operating Income
|3.44
|2.83
|+21.23%
|1.65
|+107.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.88
|2.1
|+36.75%
|1.49
|+93.2%
|Net Income
|2.71
|1.89
|+43.69%
|1.83
|+48.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.69
|1.18
|+43.22%
|1.14
|+48.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.71Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹22.6Cr
