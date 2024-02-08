Dhruv Consultancy Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 48.46% YoY

Dhruv Consultancy Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.04% & the profit increased by 48.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.28% and the profit increased by 43.69%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.72% q-o-q & increased by 17.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.23% q-o-q & increased by 107.67% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.69 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 48.25% Y-o-Y.

Dhruv Consultancy Services has delivered 46.53% return in the last 1 week, 82.51% return in the last 6 months and 55.74% YTD return.

Currently, Dhruv Consultancy Services has a market cap of ₹141.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹98.45 & ₹43.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhruv Consultancy Services Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22.6 22.89 -1.28% 22.15 +2.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6 5.68 +5.72% 5.11 +17.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.28 1.25 +1.92% 0.65 +97.65% Total Operating Expense 19.16 20.06 -4.46% 20.49 -6.49% Operating Income 3.44 2.83 +21.23% 1.65 +107.67% Net Income Before Taxes 2.88 2.1 +36.75% 1.49 +93.2% Net Income 2.71 1.89 +43.69% 1.83 +48.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.69 1.18 +43.22% 1.14 +48.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.71Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹22.6Cr

