Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dhruv Consultancy Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 48.46% YoY

Dhruv Consultancy Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 48.46% YoY

Livemint

Dhruv Consultancy Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.04% YoY & profit increased by 48.46% YoY

Dhruv Consultancy Services Q3 FY24 Results Live

Dhruv Consultancy Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.04% & the profit increased by 48.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.28% and the profit increased by 43.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.72% q-o-q & increased by 17.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.23% q-o-q & increased by 107.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.69 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 48.25% Y-o-Y.

Dhruv Consultancy Services has delivered 46.53% return in the last 1 week, 82.51% return in the last 6 months and 55.74% YTD return.

Currently, Dhruv Consultancy Services has a market cap of 141.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 98.45 & 43.1 respectively.

Dhruv Consultancy Services Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22.622.89-1.28%22.15+2.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total65.68+5.72%5.11+17.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.281.25+1.92%0.65+97.65%
Total Operating Expense19.1620.06-4.46%20.49-6.49%
Operating Income3.442.83+21.23%1.65+107.67%
Net Income Before Taxes2.882.1+36.75%1.49+93.2%
Net Income2.711.89+43.69%1.83+48.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.691.18+43.22%1.14+48.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.71Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹22.6Cr

