Dhunseri Investments Q3 Results 2025:Dhunseri Investments declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 89.71% compared to the previous year, with profit reaching ₹49.09 Cr. This marks a significant turnaround for the company, which had reported a loss of ₹6.01 Cr during the same period last fiscal year. However, it is important to note that revenue declined by 13.41% compared to the previous quarter.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 18.69% quarter-on-quarter, while they increased by 10.17% year-on-year. This demonstrates the company's efforts to manage costs effectively amid fluctuating revenues.
The operating income faced a significant drop of 46.43% quarter-on-quarter but witnessed a remarkable increase of 1195.16% year-on-year. This stark contrast indicates the company's recovery trajectory compared to the previous fiscal year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹79.97, representing a staggering increase of 911.05% year-on-year. This increase reflects the company's improved profitability in the current quarter.
Dhunseri Investments has delivered a 5.49% return in the last week, and a 14.55% return over the past 6 months, although it has experienced a decline of 13.88% year-to-date.
Currently, Dhunseri Investments has a market capitalization of ₹1152.47 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹2668.5 and ₹1007.1 respectively.
Dhunseri Investments Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|138.6
|160.06
|-13.41%
|73.06
|+89.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.92
|14.66
|-18.69%
|10.82
|+10.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.64
|10.84
|-1.85%
|6.6
|+61.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|75.3
|41.89
|+79.76%
|78.84
|-4.49%
|Operating Income
|63.3
|118.17
|-46.43%
|-5.78
|+1195.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|105.58
|131.66
|-19.81%
|5.94
|+1677.44%
|Net Income
|49.09
|53.23
|-7.78%
|-6.01
|+916.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|79.97
|87.3
|-8.4%
|-9.86
|+911.05%
