Dhunseri Investments Q3 results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit at ₹49.09Cr, Revenue increased by 89.71% YoY

Dhunseri Investments Q3 Results 2025:Dhunseri Investments declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 89.71% compared to the previous year, with profit reaching ₹49.09 Cr. This marks a significant turnaround for the company, which had reported a loss of ₹6.01 Cr during the same period last fiscal year. However, it is important to note that revenue declined by 13.41% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 18.69% quarter-on-quarter, while they increased by 10.17% year-on-year. This demonstrates the company's efforts to manage costs effectively amid fluctuating revenues.

The operating income faced a significant drop of 46.43% quarter-on-quarter but witnessed a remarkable increase of 1195.16% year-on-year. This stark contrast indicates the company's recovery trajectory compared to the previous fiscal year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹79.97, representing a staggering increase of 911.05% year-on-year. This increase reflects the company's improved profitability in the current quarter.

Dhunseri Investments has delivered a 5.49% return in the last week, and a 14.55% return over the past 6 months, although it has experienced a decline of 13.88% year-to-date.

Currently, Dhunseri Investments has a market capitalization of ₹1152.47 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹2668.5 and ₹1007.1 respectively.

Dhunseri Investments Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 138.6 160.06 -13.41% 73.06 +89.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.92 14.66 -18.69% 10.82 +10.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.64 10.84 -1.85% 6.6 +61.21% Total Operating Expense 75.3 41.89 +79.76% 78.84 -4.49% Operating Income 63.3 118.17 -46.43% -5.78 +1195.16% Net Income Before Taxes 105.58 131.66 -19.81% 5.94 +1677.44% Net Income 49.09 53.23 -7.78% -6.01 +916.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 79.97 87.3 -8.4% -9.86 +911.05%

