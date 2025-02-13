Dhunseri Investments Q3 results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit at ₹49.09Cr, Revenue increased by 89.71% YoY

Published13 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Dhunseri Investments Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025

Dhunseri Investments Q3 Results 2025:Dhunseri Investments declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 89.71% compared to the previous year, with profit reaching 49.09 Cr. This marks a significant turnaround for the company, which had reported a loss of 6.01 Cr during the same period last fiscal year. However, it is important to note that revenue declined by 13.41% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 18.69% quarter-on-quarter, while they increased by 10.17% year-on-year. This demonstrates the company's efforts to manage costs effectively amid fluctuating revenues.

Dhunseri Investments Q3 Results

The operating income faced a significant drop of 46.43% quarter-on-quarter but witnessed a remarkable increase of 1195.16% year-on-year. This stark contrast indicates the company's recovery trajectory compared to the previous fiscal year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 79.97, representing a staggering increase of 911.05% year-on-year. This increase reflects the company's improved profitability in the current quarter.

Dhunseri Investments has delivered a 5.49% return in the last week, and a 14.55% return over the past 6 months, although it has experienced a decline of 13.88% year-to-date.

Currently, Dhunseri Investments has a market capitalization of 1152.47 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 2668.5 and 1007.1 respectively.

Dhunseri Investments Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue138.6160.06-13.41%73.06+89.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.9214.66-18.69%10.82+10.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.6410.84-1.85%6.6+61.21%
Total Operating Expense75.341.89+79.76%78.84-4.49%
Operating Income63.3118.17-46.43%-5.78+1195.16%
Net Income Before Taxes105.58131.66-19.81%5.94+1677.44%
Net Income49.0953.23-7.78%-6.01+916.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS79.9787.3-8.4%-9.86+911.05%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹49.09Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹138.6Cr

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
