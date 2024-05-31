Dhunseri Investments Q4 results : loss at ₹14.2Cr, Revenue increased by 156.26% YoY

Dhunseri Investments Q4 Results Live : Dhunseri Investments declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, with the topline showing an impressive increase of 156.26% year-on-year. However, the company reported a loss of ₹14.2 crore for the quarter.
In the same period of the previous fiscal year, Dhunseri Investments had recorded a profit of ₹16.27 crore, highlighting a significant reversal in financial performance.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue growth stood at a substantial 281%, indicating a positive trend in the company's top line.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a notable increase of 96.65% quarter-on-quarter and a 21.9% rise year-on-year, reflecting potential cost management challenges.
On the operational front, the operating income saw a decline of 6.81% sequentially and a significant drop of 112.73% year-on-year, signaling operational efficiency issues.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is reported at ₹-23.29, marking a decrease of 187.29% year-on-year, which could impact investor sentiment.
In terms of market performance, Dhunseri Investments delivered negative returns of -4.8% in the last week, -5.32% in the last 6 months, and -1.31% year-to-date, underperforming market expectations.
As of now, Dhunseri Investments boasts a market capitalization of ₹712.39 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹1631 and ₹675.1 respectively, indicating fluctuations in market valuation.
Dhunseri Investments Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|278.37
|73.06
|+281%
|108.63
|+156.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.28
|10.82
|+96.65%
|17.46
|+21.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.91
|6.6
|+65.35%
|5.83
|+87.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|284.54
|78.84
|+260.91%
|60.16
|+373.02%
|Operating Income
|-6.17
|-5.78
|-6.81%
|48.47
|-112.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.27
|5.94
|+5.61%
|61.6
|-89.81%
|Net Income
|-14.2
|-6.01
|-136.29%
|16.27
|-187.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-23.29
|-9.86
|-136.27%
|26.68
|-187.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-14.2Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹278.37Cr
