Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dhunseri Investments Q4 results : loss at 14.2Cr, Revenue increased by 156.26% YoY

Dhunseri Investments Q4 results : loss at ₹14.2Cr, Revenue increased by 156.26% YoY

Livemint

Dhunseri Investments Q4 Results Live

Dhunseri Investments Q4 Results Live : Dhunseri Investments declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, with the topline showing an impressive increase of 156.26% year-on-year. However, the company reported a loss of 14.2 crore for the quarter.

In the same period of the previous fiscal year, Dhunseri Investments had recorded a profit of 16.27 crore, highlighting a significant reversal in financial performance.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue growth stood at a substantial 281%, indicating a positive trend in the company's top line.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a notable increase of 96.65% quarter-on-quarter and a 21.9% rise year-on-year, reflecting potential cost management challenges.

On the operational front, the operating income saw a decline of 6.81% sequentially and a significant drop of 112.73% year-on-year, signaling operational efficiency issues.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is reported at -23.29, marking a decrease of 187.29% year-on-year, which could impact investor sentiment.

In terms of market performance, Dhunseri Investments delivered negative returns of -4.8% in the last week, -5.32% in the last 6 months, and -1.31% year-to-date, underperforming market expectations.

As of now, Dhunseri Investments boasts a market capitalization of 712.39 crore, with a 52-week high and low of 1631 and 675.1 respectively, indicating fluctuations in market valuation.

Dhunseri Investments Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue278.3773.06+281%108.63+156.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.2810.82+96.65%17.46+21.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.916.6+65.35%5.83+87.06%
Total Operating Expense284.5478.84+260.91%60.16+373.02%
Operating Income-6.17-5.78-6.81%48.47-112.73%
Net Income Before Taxes6.275.94+5.61%61.6-89.81%
Net Income-14.2-6.01-136.29%16.27-187.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS-23.29-9.86-136.27%26.68-187.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-14.2Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹278.37Cr

