Dhunseri Investments Q4 results : loss at ₹14.2Cr, Revenue increased by 156.26% YoY

Dhunseri Investments Q4 Results Live : Dhunseri Investments declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, with the topline showing an impressive increase of 156.26% year-on-year. However, the company reported a loss of ₹14.2 crore for the quarter.

In the same period of the previous fiscal year, Dhunseri Investments had recorded a profit of ₹16.27 crore, highlighting a significant reversal in financial performance.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue growth stood at a substantial 281%, indicating a positive trend in the company's top line.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a notable increase of 96.65% quarter-on-quarter and a 21.9% rise year-on-year, reflecting potential cost management challenges.

On the operational front, the operating income saw a decline of 6.81% sequentially and a significant drop of 112.73% year-on-year, signaling operational efficiency issues.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is reported at ₹-23.29, marking a decrease of 187.29% year-on-year, which could impact investor sentiment.

In terms of market performance, Dhunseri Investments delivered negative returns of -4.8% in the last week, -5.32% in the last 6 months, and -1.31% year-to-date, underperforming market expectations.

As of now, Dhunseri Investments boasts a market capitalization of ₹712.39 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹1631 and ₹675.1 respectively, indicating fluctuations in market valuation.

Dhunseri Investments Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 278.37 73.06 +281% 108.63 +156.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.28 10.82 +96.65% 17.46 +21.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.91 6.6 +65.35% 5.83 +87.06% Total Operating Expense 284.54 78.84 +260.91% 60.16 +373.02% Operating Income -6.17 -5.78 -6.81% 48.47 -112.73% Net Income Before Taxes 6.27 5.94 +5.61% 61.6 -89.81% Net Income -14.2 -6.01 -136.29% 16.27 -187.3% Diluted Normalized EPS -23.29 -9.86 -136.27% 26.68 -187.29%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-14.2Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹278.37Cr

