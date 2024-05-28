Dhunseri Tea & Industries Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 95.4% YOY

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.87% YoY & loss increased by 95.4% YoY

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Q4 Results Live : Dhunseri Tea & Industries announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, revealing a 10.87% year-on-year increase in revenue. However, the company also reported a significant 95.4% year-on-year rise in losses.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Dhunseri Tea & Industries experienced a 60.43% decline in revenue and an 88.34% increase in losses.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a 15.38% decrease quarter-on-quarter but a 15.24% increase year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, declining by 137.65% quarter-on-quarter and 129.26% year-on-year for Dhunseri Tea & Industries.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹-83.56, marking a significant 105.69% year-on-year decrease.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries recorded a -1.69% return in the last week, along with -12.01% return in the last 6 months and a -10.56% year-to-date return.

Currently, Dhunseri Tea & Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹208.31 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹275 and ₹184 respectively.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 45.64 115.33 -60.43% 41.16 +10.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 64.25 75.93 -15.38% 55.75 +15.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.54 5.42 -16.21% 4.36 +4.32% Total Operating Expense 147.83 158.33 -6.63% 85.74 +72.42% Operating Income -102.19 -43 -137.65% -44.57 -129.26% Net Income Before Taxes -105.59 -45.14 -133.92% -48.5 -117.7% Net Income -83.47 -44.32 -88.34% -42.72 -95.4% Diluted Normalized EPS -83.56 -42.18 -98.1% -40.62 -105.69%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-83.47Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹45.64Cr

