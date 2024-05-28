Dhunseri Tea & Industries Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 95.4% YOY

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Q4 Results Live : Dhunseri Tea & Industries announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, revealing a 10.87% year-on-year increase in revenue. However, the company also reported a significant 95.4% year-on-year rise in losses.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Dhunseri Tea & Industries experienced a 60.43% decline in revenue and an 88.34% increase in losses.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a 15.38% decrease quarter-on-quarter but a 15.24% increase year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, declining by 137.65% quarter-on-quarter and 129.26% year-on-year for Dhunseri Tea & Industries.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹-83.56, marking a significant 105.69% year-on-year decrease.
Dhunseri Tea & Industries recorded a -1.69% return in the last week, along with -12.01% return in the last 6 months and a -10.56% year-to-date return.
Currently, Dhunseri Tea & Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹208.31 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹275 and ₹184 respectively.
Dhunseri Tea & Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|45.64
|115.33
|-60.43%
|41.16
|+10.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|64.25
|75.93
|-15.38%
|55.75
|+15.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.54
|5.42
|-16.21%
|4.36
|+4.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|147.83
|158.33
|-6.63%
|85.74
|+72.42%
|Operating Income
|-102.19
|-43
|-137.65%
|-44.57
|-129.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-105.59
|-45.14
|-133.92%
|-48.5
|-117.7%
|Net Income
|-83.47
|-44.32
|-88.34%
|-42.72
|-95.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-83.56
|-42.18
|-98.1%
|-40.62
|-105.69%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-83.47Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹45.64Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!