Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dhunseri Tea & Industries Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 95.4% YOY

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 95.4% YOY

Livemint

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.87% YoY & loss increased by 95.4% YoY

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Q4 Results Live

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Q4 Results Live : Dhunseri Tea & Industries announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, revealing a 10.87% year-on-year increase in revenue. However, the company also reported a significant 95.4% year-on-year rise in losses.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Dhunseri Tea & Industries experienced a 60.43% decline in revenue and an 88.34% increase in losses.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a 15.38% decrease quarter-on-quarter but a 15.24% increase year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, declining by 137.65% quarter-on-quarter and 129.26% year-on-year for Dhunseri Tea & Industries.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at -83.56, marking a significant 105.69% year-on-year decrease.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries recorded a -1.69% return in the last week, along with -12.01% return in the last 6 months and a -10.56% year-to-date return.

Currently, Dhunseri Tea & Industries holds a market capitalization of 208.31 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 275 and 184 respectively.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue45.64115.33-60.43%41.16+10.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total64.2575.93-15.38%55.75+15.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.545.42-16.21%4.36+4.32%
Total Operating Expense147.83158.33-6.63%85.74+72.42%
Operating Income-102.19-43-137.65%-44.57-129.26%
Net Income Before Taxes-105.59-45.14-133.92%-48.5-117.7%
Net Income-83.47-44.32-88.34%-42.72-95.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS-83.56-42.18-98.1%-40.62-105.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-83.47Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹45.64Cr

