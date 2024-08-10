Diamines & Chemicals Q1 results: loss at ₹1.75Cr, Revenue decreased by 46.89% YoY

Diamines & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Diamines & Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Diamines & Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, reporting a substantial decline in revenue and a significant loss. The company's topline decreased by 46.89% year-over-year, resulting in a loss of ₹1.75 crore. This marks a stark contrast from the same period in the previous fiscal year, where the company had declared a profit of ₹7.01 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 42.69%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline as well. These expenses decreased by 17.51% quarter-over-quarter and 7.62% year-over-year. Despite the reduction in SG&A expenses, the overall financial performance was heavily impacted.

Operating income took a significant hit, falling by 184.08% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 124.44% year-over-year. This decline in operating income underscores the challenging business environment faced by Diamines & Chemicals during the quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.74, representing a decrease of 124.3% year-over-year. This negative EPS further highlights the financial struggles the company is experiencing.

In terms of stock performance, Diamines & Chemicals has delivered a -4.99% return over the last week, a 20.82% return in the last six months, and a 1.16% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect mixed investor sentiment and market performance.

As of the latest data, Diamines & Chemicals has a market capitalization of ₹547.32 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹693.4 and a 52-week low of ₹446.1, indicating a volatile trading range over the past year.

Diamines & Chemicals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.84 29.38 -42.69% 31.7 -46.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.52 3.05 -17.51% 2.72 -7.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.86 0.73 +17.72% 0.5 +73.08% Total Operating Expense 19.06 26.74 -28.72% 22.61 -15.71% Operating Income -2.22 2.64 -184.08% 9.09 -124.44% Net Income Before Taxes -1.59 3.32 -147.98% 9.76 -116.33% Net Income -1.75 2.25 -177.79% 7.01 -124.96% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.74 2.25 -177.33% 7.16 -124.3%