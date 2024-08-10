Diamines & Chemicals Q1 results: loss at ₹1.75Cr, Revenue decreased by 46.89% YoY

Diamines & Chemicals Q1 results: Revenue decreased by 46.89% YoY & loss at 1.75Cr

Published10 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Diamines & Chemicals Q1 Results Live
Diamines & Chemicals Q1 Results Live

Diamines & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Diamines & Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Diamines & Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, reporting a substantial decline in revenue and a significant loss. The company's topline decreased by 46.89% year-over-year, resulting in a loss of 1.75 crore. This marks a stark contrast from the same period in the previous fiscal year, where the company had declared a profit of 7.01 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 42.69%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline as well. These expenses decreased by 17.51% quarter-over-quarter and 7.62% year-over-year. Despite the reduction in SG&A expenses, the overall financial performance was heavily impacted.

Operating income took a significant hit, falling by 184.08% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 124.44% year-over-year. This decline in operating income underscores the challenging business environment faced by Diamines & Chemicals during the quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -1.74, representing a decrease of 124.3% year-over-year. This negative EPS further highlights the financial struggles the company is experiencing.

In terms of stock performance, Diamines & Chemicals has delivered a -4.99% return over the last week, a 20.82% return in the last six months, and a 1.16% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect mixed investor sentiment and market performance.

As of the latest data, Diamines & Chemicals has a market capitalization of 547.32 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 693.4 and a 52-week low of 446.1, indicating a volatile trading range over the past year.

Diamines & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.8429.38-42.69%31.7-46.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.523.05-17.51%2.72-7.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.860.73+17.72%0.5+73.08%
Total Operating Expense19.0626.74-28.72%22.61-15.71%
Operating Income-2.222.64-184.08%9.09-124.44%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.593.32-147.98%9.76-116.33%
Net Income-1.752.25-177.79%7.01-124.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.742.25-177.33%7.16-124.3%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹-1.75Cr
₹16.84Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
