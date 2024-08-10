Diamines & Chemicals Q1 results: loss at ₹1.75Cr, Revenue decreased by 46.89% YoY

Diamines & Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Diamines & Chemicals Q1 Results Live: Diamines & Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, reporting a substantial decline in revenue and a significant loss. The company's topline decreased by 46.89% year-over-year, resulting in a loss of ₹1.75 crore. This marks a stark contrast from the same period in the previous fiscal year, where the company had declared a profit of ₹7.01 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 42.69%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline as well. These expenses decreased by 17.51% quarter-over-quarter and 7.62% year-over-year. Despite the reduction in SG&A expenses, the overall financial performance was heavily impacted.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Operating income took a significant hit, falling by 184.08% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 124.44% year-over-year. This decline in operating income underscores the challenging business environment faced by Diamines & Chemicals during the quarter.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.74, representing a decrease of 124.3% year-over-year. This negative EPS further highlights the financial struggles the company is experiencing.
In terms of stock performance, Diamines & Chemicals has delivered a -4.99% return over the last week, a 20.82% return in the last six months, and a 1.16% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect mixed investor sentiment and market performance.
As of the latest data, Diamines & Chemicals has a market capitalization of ₹547.32 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹693.4 and a 52-week low of ₹446.1, indicating a volatile trading range over the past year.
Diamines & Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.84
|29.38
|-42.69%
|31.7
|-46.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.52
|3.05
|-17.51%
|2.72
|-7.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.86
|0.73
|+17.72%
|0.5
|+73.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|19.06
|26.74
|-28.72%
|22.61
|-15.71%
|Operating Income
|-2.22
|2.64
|-184.08%
|9.09
|-124.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.59
|3.32
|-147.98%
|9.76
|-116.33%
|Net Income
|-1.75
|2.25
|-177.79%
|7.01
|-124.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.74
|2.25
|-177.33%
|7.16
|-124.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.75Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹16.84Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar