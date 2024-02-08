Diamines & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 68.66% YoY

Diamines & Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.4% & the profit decreased by 68.66% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.59% and the profit decreased by 17.94%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.63% q-o-q & increased by 31.45% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.17% q-o-q & decreased by 67.55% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.01 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 67.03% Y-o-Y.

Currently, Diamines & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹465 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹588.3 & ₹446.1 respectively.

Diamines & Chemicals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 23.03 19.92 +15.59% 24.87 -7.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.39 3.06 +10.63% 2.58 +31.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.94 0.69 +36.27% 0.45 +107.81% Total Operating Expense 19.24 15.61 +23.25% 13.21 +45.73% Operating Income 3.78 4.31 -12.17% 11.66 -67.55% Net Income Before Taxes 4.24 4.88 -13.11% 12.17 -65.17% Net Income 2.8 3.41 -17.94% 8.93 -68.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.01 3.81 -21% 9.13 -67.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.8Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹23.03Cr

