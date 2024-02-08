Diamines & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 68.66% YoY

Diamines & Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.4% & the profit decreased by 68.66% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.59% and the profit decreased by 17.94%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.63% q-o-q & increased by 31.45% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 12.17% q-o-q & decreased by 67.55% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.01 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 67.03% Y-o-Y.
Currently, Diamines & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹465 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹588.3 & ₹446.1 respectively.
Diamines & Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|23.03
|19.92
|+15.59%
|24.87
|-7.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.39
|3.06
|+10.63%
|2.58
|+31.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.94
|0.69
|+36.27%
|0.45
|+107.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|19.24
|15.61
|+23.25%
|13.21
|+45.73%
|Operating Income
|3.78
|4.31
|-12.17%
|11.66
|-67.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.24
|4.88
|-13.11%
|12.17
|-65.17%
|Net Income
|2.8
|3.41
|-17.94%
|8.93
|-68.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.01
|3.81
|-21%
|9.13
|-67.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.8Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹23.03Cr
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!