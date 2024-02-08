Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Diamines & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 68.66% YoY

Diamines & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 68.66% YoY

Livemint

Diamines & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 7.4% YoY & profit decreased by 68.66% YoY

Diamines & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Diamines & Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.4% & the profit decreased by 68.66% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.59% and the profit decreased by 17.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.63% q-o-q & increased by 31.45% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.17% q-o-q & decreased by 67.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.01 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 67.03% Y-o-Y.

Currently, Diamines & Chemicals has a market cap of 465 Cr and 52wk high/low of 588.3 & 446.1 respectively.

Diamines & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue23.0319.92+15.59%24.87-7.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.393.06+10.63%2.58+31.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.940.69+36.27%0.45+107.81%
Total Operating Expense19.2415.61+23.25%13.21+45.73%
Operating Income3.784.31-12.17%11.66-67.55%
Net Income Before Taxes4.244.88-13.11%12.17-65.17%
Net Income2.83.41-17.94%8.93-68.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.013.81-21%9.13-67.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.8Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹23.03Cr

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.