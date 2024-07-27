Diamond Power Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 200.01% YOY

Diamond Power Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 200.69% YoY & profit increased by 200.01% YoY

Livemint
Published27 Jul 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Diamond Power Infrastructure Q1 Results Live
Diamond Power Infrastructure Q1 Results Live

Diamond Power Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : Diamond Power Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 200.69% & the profit increased by 200.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 66.55% and the profit increased by 14.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 187.27% q-o-q & increased by 17.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.71% q-o-q & increased by 186.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.15 for Q1 which increased by 200.06% Y-o-Y.

Diamond Power Infrastructure has delivered 0.51% return in the last 1 week, 445.37% return in last 6 months and 692.6% YTD return.

Currently the Diamond Power Infrastructure has a market cap of 6689.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1346.85 & 22.2 respectively.

Diamond Power Infrastructure Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue223.86134.41+66.55%74.45+200.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.590.9+187.27%2.2+17.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.895.4-9.4%4.72+3.59%
Total Operating Expense204.71119.53+71.26%67.77+202.07%
Operating Income19.1614.88+28.71%6.68+186.74%
Net Income Before Taxes16.5414.29+15.68%5.52+199.61%
Net Income16.5614.42+14.86%5.52+200.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.152.38+32.3%1.05+200.06%
FAQs
₹16.56Cr
₹223.86Cr
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 09:51 AM IST
