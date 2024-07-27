Diamond Power Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 200.01% YOY

Diamond Power Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 200.69% YoY & profit increased by 200.01% YoY

Diamond Power Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : Diamond Power Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 200.69% & the profit increased by 200.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 66.55% and the profit increased by 14.86%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 187.27% q-o-q & increased by 17.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.71% q-o-q & increased by 186.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.15 for Q1 which increased by 200.06% Y-o-Y.

Diamond Power Infrastructure has delivered 0.51% return in the last 1 week, 445.37% return in last 6 months and 692.6% YTD return.

Currently the Diamond Power Infrastructure has a market cap of ₹6689.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1346.85 & ₹22.2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Diamond Power Infrastructure Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 223.86 134.41 +66.55% 74.45 +200.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.59 0.9 +187.27% 2.2 +17.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.89 5.4 -9.4% 4.72 +3.59% Total Operating Expense 204.71 119.53 +71.26% 67.77 +202.07% Operating Income 19.16 14.88 +28.71% 6.68 +186.74% Net Income Before Taxes 16.54 14.29 +15.68% 5.52 +199.61% Net Income 16.56 14.42 +14.86% 5.52 +200.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.15 2.38 +32.3% 1.05 +200.06%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹16.56Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹223.86Cr

