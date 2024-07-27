Diamond Power Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 200.01% YOY

Diamond Power Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : Diamond Power Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 200.69% & the profit increased by 200.01% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 66.55% and the profit increased by 14.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 187.27% q-o-q & increased by 17.55% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 28.71% q-o-q & increased by 186.74% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.15 for Q1 which increased by 200.06% Y-o-Y.
Diamond Power Infrastructure has delivered 0.51% return in the last 1 week, 445.37% return in last 6 months and 692.6% YTD return.
Currently the Diamond Power Infrastructure has a market cap of ₹6689.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1346.85 & ₹22.2 respectively.
Diamond Power Infrastructure Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|223.86
|134.41
|+66.55%
|74.45
|+200.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.59
|0.9
|+187.27%
|2.2
|+17.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.89
|5.4
|-9.4%
|4.72
|+3.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|204.71
|119.53
|+71.26%
|67.77
|+202.07%
|Operating Income
|19.16
|14.88
|+28.71%
|6.68
|+186.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|16.54
|14.29
|+15.68%
|5.52
|+199.61%
|Net Income
|16.56
|14.42
|+14.86%
|5.52
|+200.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.15
|2.38
|+32.3%
|1.05
|+200.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹16.56Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹223.86Cr
