Digicontent Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 32.35% YOY

Livemint
Published24 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Digicontent Q1 Results Live : Digicontent announced their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The company reported a 15.64% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching a total of XXXX.

However, the profit for the quarter saw a significant decline, dropping by 32.35% compared to the same period last year.

Quarter-over-quarter comparisons also showed a decrease in revenue by 11.64% and a substantial 88.61% decline in profit.

The operating income experienced a 63.16% decrease from the previous quarter and a 14.19% drop year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 were reported at 0.12, reflecting a 33.33% decrease from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, Digicontent delivered a -11.76% return in the last week, with impressive returns of 67.62% over the past 6 months and 73.05% year-to-date.

As of the latest data, Digicontent holds a market capitalization of 186.25 Cr, with a 52-week trading range of 41.02 to 14.65.

Digicontent Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue104.27118-11.64%90.17+15.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.834.44+8.78%4.48+7.81%
Total Operating Expense99.19104.21-4.82%84.25+17.73%
Operating Income5.0813.79-63.16%5.92-14.19%
Net Income Before Taxes2.239.41-76.3%2.6-14.23%
Net Income0.696.06-88.61%1.02-32.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.121.04-88.46%0.18-33.33%
FAQs
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM IST
