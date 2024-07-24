Digicontent Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 32.35% YOY

Digicontent Q1 Results Live : Digicontent announced their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The company reported a 15.64% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching a total of ₹XXXX.
However, the profit for the quarter saw a significant decline, dropping by 32.35% compared to the same period last year.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Quarter-over-quarter comparisons also showed a decrease in revenue by 11.64% and a substantial 88.61% decline in profit.
The operating income experienced a 63.16% decrease from the previous quarter and a 14.19% drop year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 were reported at ₹0.12, reflecting a 33.33% decrease from the previous year.
In terms of market performance, Digicontent delivered a -11.76% return in the last week, with impressive returns of 67.62% over the past 6 months and 73.05% year-to-date.
As of the latest data, Digicontent holds a market capitalization of ₹186.25 Cr, with a 52-week trading range of ₹41.02 to ₹14.65.
Digicontent Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|104.27
|118
|-11.64%
|90.17
|+15.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.83
|4.44
|+8.78%
|4.48
|+7.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|99.19
|104.21
|-4.82%
|84.25
|+17.73%
|Operating Income
|5.08
|13.79
|-63.16%
|5.92
|-14.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.23
|9.41
|-76.3%
|2.6
|-14.23%
|Net Income
|0.69
|6.06
|-88.61%
|1.02
|-32.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.12
|1.04
|-88.46%
|0.18
|-33.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.69Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹104.27Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar