Digicontent Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 32.35% YOY

Digicontent Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.64% YoY & profit decreased by 32.35% YoY

Digicontent Q1 Results Live : Digicontent announced their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The company reported a 15.64% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching a total of ₹XXXX.

However, the profit for the quarter saw a significant decline, dropping by 32.35% compared to the same period last year.

Quarter-over-quarter comparisons also showed a decrease in revenue by 11.64% and a substantial 88.61% decline in profit.

The operating income experienced a 63.16% decrease from the previous quarter and a 14.19% drop year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 were reported at ₹0.12, reflecting a 33.33% decrease from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, Digicontent delivered a -11.76% return in the last week, with impressive returns of 67.62% over the past 6 months and 73.05% year-to-date.

As of the latest data, Digicontent holds a market capitalization of ₹186.25 Cr, with a 52-week trading range of ₹41.02 to ₹14.65.

Digicontent Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 104.27 118 -11.64% 90.17 +15.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.83 4.44 +8.78% 4.48 +7.81% Total Operating Expense 99.19 104.21 -4.82% 84.25 +17.73% Operating Income 5.08 13.79 -63.16% 5.92 -14.19% Net Income Before Taxes 2.23 9.41 -76.3% 2.6 -14.23% Net Income 0.69 6.06 -88.61% 1.02 -32.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.12 1.04 -88.46% 0.18 -33.33%

