Digicontent Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.55Cr, Revenue increased by 17.01% YoY

Digicontent declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 17.01% & the loss came at ₹0.55cr. It is noteworthy that Digicontent had declared a profit of ₹0.26cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.77%.

The operating income was up by 19.56% q-o-q & decreased by 10.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.1 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 350% Y-o-Y.

Digicontent has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 30.49% return in the last 6 months, and 7.28% YTD return.

Currently, Digicontent has a market cap of ₹115.46 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹22.95 & ₹13.05 respectively.

Digicontent Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 108 98.39 +9.77% 92.3 +17.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.05 4.5 +12.22% 4.51 +11.97% Total Operating Expense 103.66 94.76 +9.39% 87.47 +18.51% Operating Income 4.34 3.63 +19.56% 4.83 -10.14% Net Income Before Taxes 0.54 0.16 +237.5% 1.41 -61.7% Net Income -0.55 -0.76 +27.63% 0.26 -311.54% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.1 -0.13 +23.08% 0.04 -350%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.55Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹108Cr

