Digicontent Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.55Cr, Revenue increased by 17.01% YoY

Digicontent declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 17.01% & the loss came at ₹0.55cr. It is noteworthy that Digicontent had declared a profit of ₹0.26cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.77%.
The operating income was up by 19.56% q-o-q & decreased by 10.14% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.1 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 350% Y-o-Y.
Digicontent has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 30.49% return in the last 6 months, and 7.28% YTD return.
Currently, Digicontent has a market cap of ₹115.46 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹22.95 & ₹13.05 respectively.
Digicontent Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|108
|98.39
|+9.77%
|92.3
|+17.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.05
|4.5
|+12.22%
|4.51
|+11.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|103.66
|94.76
|+9.39%
|87.47
|+18.51%
|Operating Income
|4.34
|3.63
|+19.56%
|4.83
|-10.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.54
|0.16
|+237.5%
|1.41
|-61.7%
|Net Income
|-0.55
|-0.76
|+27.63%
|0.26
|-311.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.1
|-0.13
|+23.08%
|0.04
|-350%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.55Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹108Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!