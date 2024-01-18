Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Digicontent Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.55Cr, Revenue increased by 17.01% YoY

Digicontent Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.55Cr, Revenue increased by 17.01% YoY

Digicontent Q3 FY24 Results Live

Digicontent declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 17.01% & the loss came at 0.55cr. It is noteworthy that Digicontent had declared a profit of 0.26cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.77%.

The operating income was up by 19.56% q-o-q & decreased by 10.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.1 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 350% Y-o-Y.

Digicontent has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 30.49% return in the last 6 months, and 7.28% YTD return.

Currently, Digicontent has a market cap of 115.46 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 22.95 & 13.05 respectively.

Digicontent Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10898.39+9.77%92.3+17.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.054.5+12.22%4.51+11.97%
Total Operating Expense103.6694.76+9.39%87.47+18.51%
Operating Income4.343.63+19.56%4.83-10.14%
Net Income Before Taxes0.540.16+237.5%1.41-61.7%
Net Income-0.55-0.76+27.63%0.26-311.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.1-0.13+23.08%0.04-350%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.55Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹108Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

