Digicontent Q3 results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹6.59Cr, Revenue increased by 1.37% YoY

Published17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Digicontent Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

Digicontent Q3 Results 2025:Digicontent declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 1.37% and the profit came at 6.59cr. It is noteworthy that Digicontent had declared a loss of 0.55cr in the previous fiscal year's same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.45%. This decline indicates a challenging market environment for the company despite the year-on-year growth.

Digicontent Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 38.19% quarter-on-quarter but showed a significant increase of 168.89% year-on-year. This indicates that while the company faced short-term challenges, it has made substantial improvements compared to the same period last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is 1.13, which marks a remarkable increase of 1230% year-on-year, showcasing the company's recovery and growth potential.

Digicontent has delivered a -0.28% return in the last week, a robust 75.63% return in the last six months, and a 3.42% year-to-date return, indicating a strong performance over the longer term despite recent volatility.

Currently, the Digicontent has a market cap of 355.85 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 68.5 and 18.3 respectively.

Digicontent Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue109.48114.58-4.45%108+1.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.042.09-2.39%5.05-59.6%
Total Operating Expense97.8195.7+2.2%103.66-5.64%
Operating Income11.6718.88-38.19%4.34+168.89%
Net Income Before Taxes9.9515.63-36.34%0.54+1742.59%
Net Income6.5910.81-39.04%-0.55+1298.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.131.86-39.25%-0.1+1230%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹6.59Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹109.48Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
