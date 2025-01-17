Digicontent Q3 results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹6.59Cr, Revenue increased by 1.37% YoY

Digicontent Q3 Results 2025:Digicontent declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 1.37% and the profit came at ₹6.59cr. It is noteworthy that Digicontent had declared a loss of ₹0.55cr in the previous fiscal year's same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.45%. This decline indicates a challenging market environment for the company despite the year-on-year growth.

Digicontent Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 38.19% quarter-on-quarter but showed a significant increase of 168.89% year-on-year. This indicates that while the company faced short-term challenges, it has made substantial improvements compared to the same period last year.

Advertisement

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is ₹1.13, which marks a remarkable increase of 1230% year-on-year, showcasing the company's recovery and growth potential.

Digicontent has delivered a -0.28% return in the last week, a robust 75.63% return in the last six months, and a 3.42% year-to-date return, indicating a strong performance over the longer term despite recent volatility.

Currently, the Digicontent has a market cap of ₹355.85 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹68.5 and ₹18.3 respectively.

Advertisement

Digicontent Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 109.48 114.58 -4.45% 108 +1.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.04 2.09 -2.39% 5.05 -59.6% Total Operating Expense 97.81 95.7 +2.2% 103.66 -5.64% Operating Income 11.67 18.88 -38.19% 4.34 +168.89% Net Income Before Taxes 9.95 15.63 -36.34% 0.54 +1742.59% Net Income 6.59 10.81 -39.04% -0.55 +1298.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.13 1.86 -39.25% -0.1 +1230%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.