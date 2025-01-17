Digicontent Q3 results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit at ₹6.59Cr, Revenue increased by 1.37% YoY

Digicontent Q3 Results 2025:Digicontent declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 1.37% and the profit came at ₹6.59cr. It is noteworthy that Digicontent had declared a loss of ₹0.55cr in the previous fiscal year's same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.45%. This decline indicates a challenging market environment for the company despite the year-on-year growth.
The operating income was down by 38.19% quarter-on-quarter but showed a significant increase of 168.89% year-on-year. This indicates that while the company faced short-term challenges, it has made substantial improvements compared to the same period last year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is ₹1.13, which marks a remarkable increase of 1230% year-on-year, showcasing the company's recovery and growth potential.
Digicontent has delivered a -0.28% return in the last week, a robust 75.63% return in the last six months, and a 3.42% year-to-date return, indicating a strong performance over the longer term despite recent volatility.
Currently, the Digicontent has a market cap of ₹355.85 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹68.5 and ₹18.3 respectively.
Digicontent Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|109.48
|114.58
|-4.45%
|108
|+1.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.04
|2.09
|-2.39%
|5.05
|-59.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|97.81
|95.7
|+2.2%
|103.66
|-5.64%
|Operating Income
|11.67
|18.88
|-38.19%
|4.34
|+168.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.95
|15.63
|-36.34%
|0.54
|+1742.59%
|Net Income
|6.59
|10.81
|-39.04%
|-0.55
|+1298.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.13
|1.86
|-39.25%
|-0.1
|+1230%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹6.59Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹109.48Cr