Digidrive Distributors Q3 Results 2025:Digidrive Distributors declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 8.93% and the profit increased by 1614.29% YoY, with profit at ₹1.2 crore and revenue at ₹14.39 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 29.76% and the profit increased by 380%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 46.23% q-o-q and increased by 71.59% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1212.5% q-o-q and increased by 1850% Y-o-Y. The EPS for Q3 is ₹0.31, which reflects an increase of 1450% Y-o-Y.
Digidrive Distributors has delivered -12.36% return in the last 1 week, -25.2% return in last 6 months, and -24.11% YTD return.
Currently, Digidrive Distributors has a market cap of ₹130.71 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹58.5 and ₹30.85 respectively.
Digidrive Distributors Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14.39
|11.09
|+29.76%
|13.21
|+8.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.65
|3.18
|+46.23%
|2.71
|+71.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.1
|0.1
|-0%
|0.1
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|13.34
|11.01
|+21.16%
|13.27
|+0.53%
|Operating Income
|1.05
|0.08
|+1212.5%
|-0.06
|+1850%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.22
|0.32
|+281.25%
|0.07
|+1642.86%
|Net Income
|1.2
|0.25
|+380%
|0.07
|+1614.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.31
|0.06
|+416.67%
|0.02
|+1450%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
