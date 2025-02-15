Digidrive Distributors Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 1614.29% YOY, profit at ₹1.2 crore and revenue at ₹14.39 crore

Digidrive Distributors Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 8.93% YoY & profit increased by 1614.29% YoY, profit at 1.2 crore and revenue at 14.39 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Digidrive Distributors Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Digidrive Distributors Q3 Results 2025:Digidrive Distributors declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 8.93% and the profit increased by 1614.29% YoY, with profit at 1.2 crore and revenue at 14.39 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 29.76% and the profit increased by 380%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 46.23% q-o-q and increased by 71.59% Y-o-Y.

Digidrive Distributors Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 1212.5% q-o-q and increased by 1850% Y-o-Y. The EPS for Q3 is 0.31, which reflects an increase of 1450% Y-o-Y.

Digidrive Distributors has delivered -12.36% return in the last 1 week, -25.2% return in last 6 months, and -24.11% YTD return.

Currently, Digidrive Distributors has a market cap of 130.71 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 58.5 and 30.85 respectively.

Digidrive Distributors Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14.3911.09+29.76%13.21+8.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.653.18+46.23%2.71+71.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.10.1-0%0.1-0%
Total Operating Expense13.3411.01+21.16%13.27+0.53%
Operating Income1.050.08+1212.5%-0.06+1850%
Net Income Before Taxes1.220.32+281.25%0.07+1642.86%
Net Income1.20.25+380%0.07+1614.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.310.06+416.67%0.02+1450%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1.2Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹14.39Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:25 AM IST
