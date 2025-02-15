Digidrive Distributors Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 1614.29% YOY, profit at ₹1.2 crore and revenue at ₹14.39 crore

Digidrive Distributors Q3 Results 2025:Digidrive Distributors declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 8.93% and the profit increased by 1614.29% YoY, with profit at ₹1.2 crore and revenue at ₹14.39 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 29.76% and the profit increased by 380%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 46.23% q-o-q and increased by 71.59% Y-o-Y.

Digidrive Distributors Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 1212.5% q-o-q and increased by 1850% Y-o-Y. The EPS for Q3 is ₹0.31, which reflects an increase of 1450% Y-o-Y.

Digidrive Distributors has delivered -12.36% return in the last 1 week, -25.2% return in last 6 months, and -24.11% YTD return.

Currently, Digidrive Distributors has a market cap of ₹130.71 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹58.5 and ₹30.85 respectively.

Digidrive Distributors Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14.39 11.09 +29.76% 13.21 +8.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.65 3.18 +46.23% 2.71 +71.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.1 0.1 -0% 0.1 -0% Total Operating Expense 13.34 11.01 +21.16% 13.27 +0.53% Operating Income 1.05 0.08 +1212.5% -0.06 +1850% Net Income Before Taxes 1.22 0.32 +281.25% 0.07 +1642.86% Net Income 1.2 0.25 +380% 0.07 +1614.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.31 0.06 +416.67% 0.02 +1450%

