Digjam Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 63.3% YoY

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Digjam Q1 Results Live : Digjam Q1 Results Live: Digjam declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 71.95% and the loss increased by 63.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 43.91% and the loss increased by 114.62%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.15% q-o-q but increased by 33.58% YoY, reflecting the company's efforts to manage costs amid declining revenues.

The operating income showed some improvement on a quarter-over-quarter basis, up by 42.19%, but it took a hit year-over-year, decreasing by 113.88%. This indicates that while there might be some operational efficiencies being achieved recently, the overall annual performance remains under pressure.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -2.63, marking a decrease of 63.35% YoY, which further underscores the challenging financial environment Digjam is navigating.

Despite the financial setbacks, Digjam has delivered a 3.73% return in the last 1 week. However, the company has seen a -9.53% return over the last 6 months and a 1.77% YTD return, indicating mixed investor sentiments.

Currently, Digjam has a market cap of 167.92 Cr, with a 52-week high of 109.8 and a 52-week low of 72.1. These metrics highlight the volatility and potential risk factors associated with the stock.

Digjam Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.672.97-43.91%5.94-71.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.395.06-13.15%3.29+33.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.150.2-24.9%0.16-6.13%
Total Operating Expense6.4411.22-42.64%8.17-21.23%
Operating Income-4.77-8.25+42.19%-2.23-113.88%
Net Income Before Taxes-5.26-2.45-114.62%-3.22-63.3%
Net Income-5.26-2.45-114.62%-3.22-63.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.63-4.4+40.27%-1.61-63.35%
FAQs
₹-5.26Cr
₹1.67Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:01 PM IST
