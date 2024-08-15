Digjam Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 63.3% YoY

Digjam Q1 Results Live : Digjam Q1 Results Live: Digjam declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 71.95% and the loss increased by 63.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 43.91% and the loss increased by 114.62%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.15% q-o-q but increased by 33.58% YoY, reflecting the company's efforts to manage costs amid declining revenues.
The operating income showed some improvement on a quarter-over-quarter basis, up by 42.19%, but it took a hit year-over-year, decreasing by 113.88%. This indicates that while there might be some operational efficiencies being achieved recently, the overall annual performance remains under pressure.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-2.63, marking a decrease of 63.35% YoY, which further underscores the challenging financial environment Digjam is navigating.
Despite the financial setbacks, Digjam has delivered a 3.73% return in the last 1 week. However, the company has seen a -9.53% return over the last 6 months and a 1.77% YTD return, indicating mixed investor sentiments.
Currently, Digjam has a market cap of ₹167.92 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹109.8 and a 52-week low of ₹72.1. These metrics highlight the volatility and potential risk factors associated with the stock.
Digjam Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.67
|2.97
|-43.91%
|5.94
|-71.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.39
|5.06
|-13.15%
|3.29
|+33.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.15
|0.2
|-24.9%
|0.16
|-6.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|6.44
|11.22
|-42.64%
|8.17
|-21.23%
|Operating Income
|-4.77
|-8.25
|+42.19%
|-2.23
|-113.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-5.26
|-2.45
|-114.62%
|-3.22
|-63.3%
|Net Income
|-5.26
|-2.45
|-114.62%
|-3.22
|-63.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.63
|-4.4
|+40.27%
|-1.61
|-63.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-5.26Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.67Cr
