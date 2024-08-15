Digjam Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 63.3% YoY

Digjam Q1 Results Live : Digjam Q1 Results Live: Digjam declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 71.95% and the loss increased by 63.3% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 43.91% and the loss increased by 114.62%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.15% q-o-q but increased by 33.58% YoY, reflecting the company's efforts to manage costs amid declining revenues.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.15% q-o-q but increased by 33.58% YoY, reflecting the company's efforts to manage costs amid declining revenues.

The operating income showed some improvement on a quarter-over-quarter basis, up by 42.19%, but it took a hit year-over-year, decreasing by 113.88%. This indicates that while there might be some operational efficiencies being achieved recently, the overall annual performance remains under pressure.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-2.63, marking a decrease of 63.35% YoY, which further underscores the challenging financial environment Digjam is navigating.

Despite the financial setbacks, Digjam has delivered a 3.73% return in the last 1 week. However, the company has seen a -9.53% return over the last 6 months and a 1.77% YTD return, indicating mixed investor sentiments.

Currently, Digjam has a market cap of ₹167.92 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹109.8 and a 52-week low of ₹72.1. These metrics highlight the volatility and potential risk factors associated with the stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Digjam Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.67 2.97 -43.91% 5.94 -71.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.39 5.06 -13.15% 3.29 +33.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.15 0.2 -24.9% 0.16 -6.13% Total Operating Expense 6.44 11.22 -42.64% 8.17 -21.23% Operating Income -4.77 -8.25 +42.19% -2.23 -113.88% Net Income Before Taxes -5.26 -2.45 -114.62% -3.22 -63.3% Net Income -5.26 -2.45 -114.62% -3.22 -63.3% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.63 -4.4 +40.27% -1.61 -63.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-5.26Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1.67Cr

