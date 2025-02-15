Dilip Buildcon Q3 Results 2025:Dilip Buildcon declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, showing a profit increase of 7.35% year-over-year to ₹115.27 crore, despite a revenue decrease of 9.98% YOY, totaling ₹2589.69 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 5.21% while profit saw a significant decline of 51%.

The company reported a rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses, which increased by 0.22% quarter-over-quarter and 8.45% year-over-year. This reflects the ongoing operational challenges faced by the company amid fluctuating market conditions.

Dilip Buildcon Q3 Results

Operating income was down by 15.25% compared to the previous quarter but showed a positive increase of 23.81% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹3.69, marking a remarkable increase of 126.38% year-over-year, signaling strong profitability despite revenue challenges.

Dilip Buildcon has faced a -12.2% return in the last week, -22.08% return over the last six months, and -12.62% return year-to-date, indicating some volatility in their stock performance.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, Dilip Buildcon holds a market capitalization of ₹5741.5 crore with a 52-week high of ₹588 and a low of ₹341.15.

Among four analysts covering the company, two have given a Hold rating, one a Buy rating, and another a Strong Buy rating, suggesting a mixed outlook on the stock. The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2025, remains a Buy, reflecting some confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

Dilip Buildcon Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2589.69 2461.35 +5.21% 2876.84 -9.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 53.63 53.51 +0.22% 49.45 +8.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 85.88 85.67 +0.25% 95.02 -9.62% Total Operating Expense 2104.5 1888.83 +11.42% 2484.95 -15.31% Operating Income 485.19 572.52 -15.25% 391.89 +23.81% Net Income Before Taxes 208.46 308.94 -32.52% 172.93 +20.55% Net Income 115.27 235.24 -51% 107.38 +7.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.69 7.64 -51.7% 1.63 +126.38%