Dilip Buildcon Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 7.35% YOY, profit at ₹115.27 crore and revenue at ₹2589.69 crore

Dilip Buildcon Q3 Results 2025:Dilip Buildcon declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, showing a profit increase of 7.35% year-over-year to ₹115.27 crore, despite a revenue decrease of 9.98% YOY, totaling ₹2589.69 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 5.21% while profit saw a significant decline of 51%.
The company reported a rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses, which increased by 0.22% quarter-over-quarter and 8.45% year-over-year. This reflects the ongoing operational challenges faced by the company amid fluctuating market conditions.
Operating income was down by 15.25% compared to the previous quarter but showed a positive increase of 23.81% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹3.69, marking a remarkable increase of 126.38% year-over-year, signaling strong profitability despite revenue challenges.
Dilip Buildcon has faced a -12.2% return in the last week, -22.08% return over the last six months, and -12.62% return year-to-date, indicating some volatility in their stock performance.
As of 15 Feb, 2025, Dilip Buildcon holds a market capitalization of ₹5741.5 crore with a 52-week high of ₹588 and a low of ₹341.15.
Among four analysts covering the company, two have given a Hold rating, one a Buy rating, and another a Strong Buy rating, suggesting a mixed outlook on the stock. The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2025, remains a Buy, reflecting some confidence in the company's long-term prospects.
Dilip Buildcon Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2589.69
|2461.35
|+5.21%
|2876.84
|-9.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|53.63
|53.51
|+0.22%
|49.45
|+8.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|85.88
|85.67
|+0.25%
|95.02
|-9.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|2104.5
|1888.83
|+11.42%
|2484.95
|-15.31%
|Operating Income
|485.19
|572.52
|-15.25%
|391.89
|+23.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|208.46
|308.94
|-32.52%
|172.93
|+20.55%
|Net Income
|115.27
|235.24
|-51%
|107.38
|+7.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.69
|7.64
|-51.7%
|1.63
|+126.38%
