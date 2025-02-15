Dilip Buildcon Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 7.35% YOY, profit at ₹115.27 crore and revenue at ₹2589.69 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Dilip Buildcon Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Dilip Buildcon Q3 Results 2025:Dilip Buildcon declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, showing a profit increase of 7.35% year-over-year to 115.27 crore, despite a revenue decrease of 9.98% YOY, totaling 2589.69 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 5.21% while profit saw a significant decline of 51%.

The company reported a rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses, which increased by 0.22% quarter-over-quarter and 8.45% year-over-year. This reflects the ongoing operational challenges faced by the company amid fluctuating market conditions.

Dilip Buildcon Q3 Results

Operating income was down by 15.25% compared to the previous quarter but showed a positive increase of 23.81% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 3.69, marking a remarkable increase of 126.38% year-over-year, signaling strong profitability despite revenue challenges.

Dilip Buildcon has faced a -12.2% return in the last week, -22.08% return over the last six months, and -12.62% return year-to-date, indicating some volatility in their stock performance.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, Dilip Buildcon holds a market capitalization of 5741.5 crore with a 52-week high of 588 and a low of 341.15.

Among four analysts covering the company, two have given a Hold rating, one a Buy rating, and another a Strong Buy rating, suggesting a mixed outlook on the stock. The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2025, remains a Buy, reflecting some confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

Dilip Buildcon Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2589.692461.35+5.21%2876.84-9.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total53.6353.51+0.22%49.45+8.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization85.8885.67+0.25%95.02-9.62%
Total Operating Expense2104.51888.83+11.42%2484.95-15.31%
Operating Income485.19572.52-15.25%391.89+23.81%
Net Income Before Taxes208.46308.94-32.52%172.93+20.55%
Net Income115.27235.24-51%107.38+7.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.697.64-51.7%1.63+126.38%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹115.27Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹2589.69Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:25 AM IST
