Dishman Carbogen Amcis Q3 FY24 results: loss at 59.63Cr, Revenue increased by 1.77% YoY

Dishman Carbogen Amcis declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.77% & the loss came at ₹59.63cr. It is noteworthy that Dishman Carbogen Amcis had declared a profit of ₹46.96cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.23% q-o-q and increased by 14.42% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 127.73% q-o-q and decreased by 164.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-3.74 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 218.84% Y-o-Y.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis has delivered a 0.17% return in the last 1 week, 33.33% return in the last 6 months, and 20.04% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Dishman Carbogen Amcis has a market cap of ₹3217.19 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹217.45 and ₹96.55 respectively.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 651.09 586.59 +11% 639.79 +1.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 309.2 283.06 +9.23% 270.23 +14.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 80.37 75.04 +7.1% 50.33 +59.69% Total Operating Expense 690.35 603.83 +14.33% 578.78 +19.28% Operating Income -39.26 -17.24 -127.73% 61.01 -164.35% Net Income Before Taxes -66.29 -36.26 -82.82% 45.6 -245.37% Net Income -59.63 -40.9 -45.79% 46.96 -226.98% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.74 -2.39 -56.45% 3.15 -218.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-59.63Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹651.09Cr

