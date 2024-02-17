Dishman Carbogen Amcis Q3 FY24 results: loss at 59.63Cr, Revenue increased by 1.77% YoY

Dishman Carbogen Amcis declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.77% & the loss came at ₹59.63cr. It is noteworthy that Dishman Carbogen Amcis had declared a profit of ₹46.96cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.23% q-o-q and increased by 14.42% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 127.73% q-o-q and decreased by 164.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-3.74 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 218.84% Y-o-Y.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis has delivered a 0.17% return in the last 1 week, 33.33% return in the last 6 months, and 20.04% YTD return.
Currently, Dishman Carbogen Amcis has a market cap of ₹3217.19 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹217.45 and ₹96.55 respectively.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|651.09
|586.59
|+11%
|639.79
|+1.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|309.2
|283.06
|+9.23%
|270.23
|+14.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|80.37
|75.04
|+7.1%
|50.33
|+59.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|690.35
|603.83
|+14.33%
|578.78
|+19.28%
|Operating Income
|-39.26
|-17.24
|-127.73%
|61.01
|-164.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-66.29
|-36.26
|-82.82%
|45.6
|-245.37%
|Net Income
|-59.63
|-40.9
|-45.79%
|46.96
|-226.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.74
|-2.39
|-56.45%
|3.15
|-218.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-59.63Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹651.09Cr
