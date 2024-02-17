Hello User
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Q3 FY24 results: loss at 59.63Cr, Revenue increased by 1.77% YoY

Livemint

Dishman Carbogen Amcis declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.77% & the loss came at 59.63cr. It is noteworthy that Dishman Carbogen Amcis had declared a profit of 46.96cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.23% q-o-q and increased by 14.42% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 127.73% q-o-q and decreased by 164.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -3.74 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 218.84% Y-o-Y.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis has delivered a 0.17% return in the last 1 week, 33.33% return in the last 6 months, and 20.04% YTD return.

Currently, Dishman Carbogen Amcis has a market cap of 3217.19 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 217.45 and 96.55 respectively.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue651.09586.59+11%639.79+1.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total309.2283.06+9.23%270.23+14.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization80.3775.04+7.1%50.33+59.69%
Total Operating Expense690.35603.83+14.33%578.78+19.28%
Operating Income-39.26-17.24-127.73%61.01-164.35%
Net Income Before Taxes-66.29-36.26-82.82%45.6-245.37%
Net Income-59.63-40.9-45.79%46.96-226.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.74-2.39-56.45%3.15-218.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-59.63Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹651.09Cr

