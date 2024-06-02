Dishman Carbogen Amcis Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 1.13% YOY

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Q4 Results Live : Dishman Carbogen Amcis declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.84% & the loss decreased by 1.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.56% and the loss increased by 17.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.74% q-o-q & increased by 25.63% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 35.28% q-o-q & increased by 63.66% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-4.3 for Q4 which decreased by 74.65% Y-o-Y.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis has delivered -2.97% return in the last 1 week, 14.95% return in last 6 months and 9.74% YTD return.
Currently the Dishman Carbogen Amcis has a market cap of ₹2941.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹283 & ₹118.05 respectively.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|654.71
|651.09
|+0.56%
|618.56
|+5.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|320.77
|309.2
|+3.74%
|255.33
|+25.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|85
|80.37
|+5.76%
|75.74
|+12.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|680.12
|690.35
|-1.48%
|688.48
|-1.21%
|Operating Income
|-25.41
|-39.26
|+35.28%
|-69.92
|+63.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-49.2
|-66.29
|+25.78%
|-87.6
|+43.84%
|Net Income
|-69.92
|-59.63
|-17.26%
|-70.72
|+1.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-4.3
|-3.74
|-15.03%
|-2.46
|-74.65%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-69.92Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹654.71Cr
