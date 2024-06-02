Dishman Carbogen Amcis Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 1.13% YOY

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.84% YoY & loss decreased by 1.13% YoY

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Q4 Results Live : Dishman Carbogen Amcis declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.84% & the loss decreased by 1.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.56% and the loss increased by 17.26%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.74% q-o-q & increased by 25.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 35.28% q-o-q & increased by 63.66% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-4.3 for Q4 which decreased by 74.65% Y-o-Y.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis has delivered -2.97% return in the last 1 week, 14.95% return in last 6 months and 9.74% YTD return.

Currently the Dishman Carbogen Amcis has a market cap of ₹2941.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹283 & ₹118.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 654.71 651.09 +0.56% 618.56 +5.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 320.77 309.2 +3.74% 255.33 +25.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 85 80.37 +5.76% 75.74 +12.23% Total Operating Expense 680.12 690.35 -1.48% 688.48 -1.21% Operating Income -25.41 -39.26 +35.28% -69.92 +63.66% Net Income Before Taxes -49.2 -66.29 +25.78% -87.6 +43.84% Net Income -69.92 -59.63 -17.26% -70.72 +1.13% Diluted Normalized EPS -4.3 -3.74 -15.03% -2.46 -74.65%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-69.92Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹654.71Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!