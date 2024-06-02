Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dishman Carbogen Amcis Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 1.13% YOY

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 1.13% YOY

Livemint

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.84% YoY & loss decreased by 1.13% YoY

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Q4 Results Live

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Q4 Results Live : Dishman Carbogen Amcis declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.84% & the loss decreased by 1.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.56% and the loss increased by 17.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.74% q-o-q & increased by 25.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 35.28% q-o-q & increased by 63.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -4.3 for Q4 which decreased by 74.65% Y-o-Y.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis has delivered -2.97% return in the last 1 week, 14.95% return in last 6 months and 9.74% YTD return.

Currently the Dishman Carbogen Amcis has a market cap of 2941.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of 283 & 118.05 respectively.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue654.71651.09+0.56%618.56+5.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total320.77309.2+3.74%255.33+25.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization8580.37+5.76%75.74+12.23%
Total Operating Expense680.12690.35-1.48%688.48-1.21%
Operating Income-25.41-39.26+35.28%-69.92+63.66%
Net Income Before Taxes-49.2-66.29+25.78%-87.6+43.84%
Net Income-69.92-59.63-17.26%-70.72+1.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS-4.3-3.74-15.03%-2.46-74.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-69.92Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹654.71Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.