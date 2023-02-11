DishTV posts Q3 net loss at 2.85 crore; revenue falls 22.3 pc to ₹552 crore
Dish TV has reported a consolidated net loss of ₹2.55 crore with the revenue of Direct to home declining by 22.31 percent
Direct-to-home firm DishTV India has reported a consolidated net loss of ₹2.85 crore in the third quarter that ended December 2022, mainly due to a decline in revenue and promotion of its OTT platform.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×