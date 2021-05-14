Disney+ Hotstar notches up 34 mn subscribers in India, Indonesia

In March 2020, Hotstar, the video streaming service of the Star network, was rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar in India and a few other Asian markets. Elsewhere, the service is known as Disney+. In a price-sensitive market like India, Hotstar is priced at Rs. 299 per annum for its VIP service and Rs. 1,499 for Premium. Netflix that has three monthly plans—basic (Rs. 499), standard (Rs. 649) and premium (Rs. 799) has introduced a mobile-only subscription priced at Rs. 199 per month. Amazon Prime membership that was available for Rs. 129 a month or Rs. 999 per year, can now be accessed by Airtel pre-paid customers starting at Rs. 89 a month.