Disney posts first-ever streaming profit, warns of pressure on theme-parks unit
Robbie Whelan , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Aug 2024, 04:58 PM IST
SummaryThe box-office success of ‘Inside Out 2’ helped the movie studio turn around its fortunes.
Disney’s streaming and movie businesses shifted into high gear last quarter, picking up the slack from the theme-parks unit, which has begun to show signs of strain.
