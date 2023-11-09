Disney Q4 Results: Profit beats Wall Street estimates; seeks to cut extra $2 billion in cost
Walt Disney reported adjusted per-share earnings of 82 cents for the fiscal fourth quarter ended September 30, topping an average forecast of 70 cents, according to LSEG data.
Walt Disney’s fourth-quarter profit beat analysts’ Wall Street's earnings expectations led by higher attendance at its Shanghai and Hong Kong theme parks. Walt Disney share price rose 3% in after-hours trading to $87.14 on Wednesday after the entertainment company’s better-than-expected results and announcement of cutting additional $2 billion in expenses.