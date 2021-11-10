Disney’s streaming-service subscriber growth under microscope

Analysts polled by FactSet project a Disney+ subscriber count of about 126 million. That is a more bullish projection than what Mr. Chapek indicated, amounting to approximately 10 million more than the company said it had at the close of last quarter. ESPN+ subscribers are expected to inch up to more than 16 million, roughly 1.5 million more than the company’s last update in August. Total subscribers to Hulu are expected to exceed 45 million, an increase of about 3 million.