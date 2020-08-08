Divi's Labs Q1 profit up 81% at Rs492 crore

Divi's Labs Q1 profit up 81% at Rs492 crore1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2020, 01:57 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported 80.61% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹492.06 crore for June quarter 2020 mainly on account of robust sales.
The company logged a profit of ₹272.44 crore in the year-ago same period, Divi's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.
Total income stood at Rs1,747.80 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs1,193.20 crore in April-June 2019-20, it added.
"The company has been able to have near normal operations during the quarter and there was minimal impact due to COVID-19 pandemic," Divi's Laboratories said.
