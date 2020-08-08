Divi's Labs Q1 profit up 81% at Rs492 crore

Divi's Labs Q1 profit up 81% at Rs492 crore1 min read . 01:57 PM IST
Total income stood at Rs1,747.80 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs1,193.20 crore in April-June 2019-20
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Total income stood at Rs1,747.80 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs1,193.20 crore in April-June 2019-20
NEW DELHI : Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported 80.61% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹492.06 crore for June quarter 2020 mainly on account of robust sales.
Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported 80.61% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹492.06 crore for June quarter 2020 mainly on account of robust sales.
The company logged a profit of ₹272.44 crore in the year-ago same period, Divi's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.
The company logged a profit of ₹272.44 crore in the year-ago same period, Divi's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.
Total income stood at Rs1,747.80 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs1,193.20 crore in April-June 2019-20, it added.
"The company has been able to have near normal operations during the quarter and there was minimal impact due to COVID-19 pandemic," Divi's Laboratories said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated