Divi's Labs Q2 net profit jumps 46% to 520 cr

Divi's Laboratories Ltd said on Saturday that its consolidated net profit rose 46% to ₹520 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, 2020. It was ₹357 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 21% to ₹1,749 crore as compared to ₹1,446 crore in September 2019.

"The company has been able to have near normal operations during the quarter. The company has put in place appropriate measures in order to ensure movement, health and safety of employees to protect against covid-19 pandemic and for movement of inward and outward materials, besides helping the community at large and supporting the initiatives of Governments," the company said in stock exchange filing.

"The Group has not experienced any significant impact on its operations, supply chain and recoverability of carrying amounts of financial and non-financial assets due to COVID 19 pandemic. As the pandemic continues to evolve, the Group will continue to closely monitor for any material changes to future economic conditions," the company said.

"We have capitalised assets of ₹615 crore during the quarter and the total capitalisation done during the half-year amounted to ₹830 crore. We expect to complete the ongoing capex programs by the end of the financial year," it added.

Apart from the existing capex programs, the company is taking up a new capex for an aggregate amount of ₹400 crore for meeting new business opportunities in the custom synthesis projects, it added.

On Friday, the company's scrip on NSE closed 0.4% higher at ₹3,221.95.

